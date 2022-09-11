Game Info

Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans

Sunday – September 11 – 12:oo P.M.

TV: CBS

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Records Before Meeting

Indianapolis Colts (0-0, 0-0 Away)

Houston Texans (0-0, 0-0 Away)

The Houston Texans open the season against the Indianapolis Colts after completing an undefeated preseason against the 49’ers, Saints and last year’s Super Bowl Champions, the LA Rams. Of course, it’s preseason so in my opinion it don’t matter now that the season is kicking off. Also make note that the Indianapolis Colts haven’t won a opening game since 2013 but basically annihilated the Texans the last time they met 31-0.

Houston Texans

Houston Texans QB Davis Mills started 11 games last season and ranked 2nd among qualified rookies in rating 88.8 %, 16 TD passes, 66.8% completions & 3rd in passing yards 2,664. In six home starts, totaled 1,676 pass yards & 12 TDs vs. INT for 113.5 rating. Running Back Dameon Pierce makes NFL debut. Selected in 4th round (No. 107 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. This guy will be exciting to watch.

I asked Texans OC Pep Hamilton about the amount of check downs in the passing game from QB Davis Mills during training camp and the preseason. He gave a very interesting answer. #WeAreTexans #Sarge @TheTexansWire pic.twitter.com/8GTpps2aox — #SARGE (@BigSargeSportz) September 8, 2022

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts QB, Matt Ryan makes his debut ranking 7th in NFL history with 5,242 in completions, 8th with 59,735 passing yards and 9th with 367 touchdown passes. Totaled 3,968 pass yards in 2021 with the Atlanta Falcons and became 5th player ever with 3,500+ pass yards in 12 straight seasons. Joining him is running back Jonathan Taylor who led the NFL last year with 2,171 yds from scrimmage with 20 touchdowns in his pocket becoming the youngest player ever with 2,000+ rushing yards and 20+ touchdowns.

Prediction

Yes the Houston Texans have been fun to watch in preseason but again, its preseason. The test starts today with the Colts coming in with a sound team. Can’t really say much about these two teams but their background should speak for themselves. With stats it sounds like the Colts are the better team. Only time will tell.

Final Score

Houston Texans – 23

Indianapolis Colts – 21