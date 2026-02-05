Super Bowl LX Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



How did they get here

At the start of each season this game is the goal for 32 teams. Every season at training camp this is the main question for every reporter, analyst and football geek in the world. “Can you guys get to the Super Bowl?” The answer is always, “Yes!, We have the team to do it!” At the end of the season, you can have only 2 teams that will play in this game. The champions of the NFC will square off against the champions of the AFC. In their last 5 games both teams are 5-0. The Seattle Seahawks played two teams twice (Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers) and also beat Carolina on the road to start their playoff run. The New England Patriots ran the table beating the Jets, Dolphins, Chargers, Texans and Broncos on the road to the AFC championship game. This will be the clash of defense versus offense. It will answer the question of how good the Patriots offense is against the stingy Seahawks defense.



Injury Report

Both teams have 5 players listed on the injury report for a combined 10 players with a return date of February 8th and two on the IR with a return on the 9th of February. Seattle Seahawks: OT Charles Cross (foot), S Nick Emmanwori (ankle), G Josh Jones (ankle), QB Sam Darnold (oblique) and LB Chazz Surratt (ankle) all listed as questionable. New England Patriots: LB Harold Landry III (knee), LB Robert Spillane (ankle), RB Terrell Jennings (hamstring) IR 2/9, OT Thayer Mumford Jr. (knee), DT Eric Gregory (knee) IR.



Game Info

Seattle Seahawks (14-3) vs New England Patriots (14-3)

Sunday – February 8 – 5:30 p.m.

TV: NBC/Peacock

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA



Seattle Seahawks – NFC Champions

The Seahawks are led by one of the most intriguing quarterbacks in the league. Sam Darnold started his career with the New York Jets and bounced between teams over 8 years. This season is his first in Seattle and he took the bull by the horns and got his team to the biggest game of the season. He passed for 4,048 passing yards with 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He will need to get the ball into hands of his play makers. The key for the team will be the defense. The Seahawks defense is ranked at the top of every defensive category in the league from sacks, tackles for a loss, interceptions and defensive scoring. The defense will be put on full display. The only question looming is, “Can defense win championships?” (which I’d say… look at the ’85 Bears!) Players to watch: DeMarcus Lawrence, DT Byron Murphy II, LB Boye Mafe, DE Leonard Williams and S Ty Okada.



New England Patriots – AFC Champions

Two questions for the New England Patriots: Can they win the big game with a young quarterback and can the Patriots start another run collecting Super Bowl championships under Mike Vrabel? The Patriots offense has the weapons from quarterback to tight end. Quarterback Drake Maye was drafted 2 years out of North Carolina. This season he led in every statical category for quarterbacks. He passed for 4,394 with 31 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Running back Treveyon Henderson finished the season with 180 carries for 911 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns. This offense will start games establishing the run to open up the passing game. Players to watch: WR Stefon Diggs, WR Kayshon Boutte, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, TE Hunter Henry, WR Mack Hollins and PK Andy Borregales.



Prediction

This game will answer that centuries old quote, “Defense wins championships!” The Seattle defense is dominant, but the Patriots offense is lights out. What this game will come down to is whoever scores the most points wins the game. I think I heard this in a commercial once when I was a kid growing up. Seriously though, I believe that the team that has the ball last will throw the last punch and walk off a winner. ESPN has the Seahawks with a 60.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl this season. Who am I to go against the grain in this one? I’m taking the Seahawks by 3!

Final Score

Seahawks – 31

Patriots – 28