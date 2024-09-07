Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks vs North Texas Mean Green Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



North Texas is Out of the Blocks

The Mean Green is 1-0 right now and looking to build on last week’s success. Last week UNT fell behind Southern Alabama in the second quarter but played the 3rd quarter like they were in a bowl game. They scored 28 points in the 3rd to blow the game wide open. This week, the Mean Green can’t fall behind against a team they are slated to beat easily. Look for the defense to continue to play tough upfront.



What’s the Game Plan this Week

Controlling the clock and creating turnovers can cripple any team especially when they can’t get first downs and forced to punt. North Texas played solid on special team last week. Look for them to build on last week’s success and score often after turnovers. Keep an eye on the kicking game. I like the kickers Miguel Arenas and Blake Ford.



Game Info

SFA Lumberjacks vs North Texas Mean Green

Saturday – August 7 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

DATCU Stadium – Denton, TX



Stephen F. Austin Lumber Jacks (1-0)

The Lumberjacks of Stephen F. Austin are a pretty football program that no one’s talking about. They play in the Southland Conference and always near the top of that conference every year. The Lumberjacks are led by Junior quarterback Sam Vidlak. Last week, he passed for 288 yards and 5 touchdowns. This team will spread the ball around to all of their weapons. Last week he hit 11 different receivers. Running back Qualan Jones averages 13.4 yards a carry. He is extremely dangerous when he breaks containment. The defense will be the x factor for the Lumberjacks last week the hold North American University to a shut out.



North Texas Mean Green (1-0)

I was a bit concerned last week heading into halftime on the road in Alabama. UNT has a chance to build and become a powerhouse in their new conference. Two things that stands out for this team. First, come out with some intensity and play hard every down. Finally, throw the first punch on defense. For years the defense struggled to contain the run which has cost this team over the years. Keep an eye on: QB Chandler Morris, RB Ikaika Ragsdale and WR Damon Ward, Jr.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mean Green with a 92.8% chance of winning at home in this one. I’m taking North Texas by 13! They should win this one after halftime.



Final Score

Mean Green – 33

Lumberjacks – 20