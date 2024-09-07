LIU Sharks vs TCU Horned Frogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



TCU Survives Week 1!

Last week TCU was tested by Stanford on the road. The Horned Frogs fell behind in the second quarter but scored 10 in the 3rd while playing some solid defense in the late stages of the game. TCU is a good team with solid players on both sides of the ball. Head coach Sonny Dykes will need to wake those guys up from the nap they’re taking right now. TCU will need to turn back into the bullies they once were in the Big 12!



What’s the game plan this week

Intensity, focus and execution from the kickoff for TCU! They can’t allow a team to gain confidence by turning the ball over. Last week TCU allowed the Cardinal to stay in the game with costly penalties and lack of discipline on 3rd down. Look for the defense to create turnovers and stifle the Sharks from start to finish.



Game Info

LIU Sharks vs TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday – August 7 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Woth, TX



LIU Sharks (0-1)

Last week LIU lost a close one to Albany by 6 points. The Sharks are led by quarterback Luca Stanzani. Stanzani passed for 179 yards and 3 touchdowns. Running back Ludovick Choquette rushed for 128 yards on 15 carries averaging 8.5 yards a carry. The best player on the offense is wide out Micheal Love who averages 11.5 yards a reception. He has 6 receptions for 69 yards and 1 touchdown. The defense will be key for the LIU Sharks on the road this weekend.



TCU Horned Frogs (1-0)

TCU had been one of the best teams in the Big 12 for several years. Two seasons ago, TCU went to the National Championship game but lost in a big way. Last season TCU was barely staying afloat against teams that they had dominated for years. This will be an easy game for TCU but they need to exert their dominance and superior roster in this one. Look for the TCU offense to put up at least 50 points at home this weekend.



Prediction

ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 99% chance of winning at home. I’m taking TCU by “A Jillion” this weekend. I believe that the LIU Sharks will be the sacrificial lamb for the Horned Frogs this weekend. TCU by 25+



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 40

Sharks – 3