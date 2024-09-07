Dallas Cowboys vs Cleveland Browns Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



A New Season, Another Chance

Say whatever you want about the Cowboys. Dallas has been on the cusp of breaking that glass ceiling. Over the last 5 seasons Dallas has averaged 10 wins a year. Last season, quarterback Dak Prescott should have won the MVP trophy. Yes! You read that right. He led the league in passing yards and was second in touchdown passes. The award went to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for the second time in his career. Dallas has a solid team that has a lot to prove this season. It’s a contract year for Dak Prescott and defensive monster Micah Parsons who is in the last year of his rookie contract. As of right now, Dallas is picked to finish in 3rd place in the NFC East this year after winning the division last season.



What to watch for: New Faces in Key Positions

This game will be a huge deal for both teams. Dallas will need to build for the season with a new defensive coordinator, defensive line coach and a list of new players this season. Dallas brought back veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott to carry the ball this season. Defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Jordan Phillips to play as run stoppers against opposing teams. Cornerbacks Andrew Booth, Jr and former draft pick Jourdan Lewis will also get playing time to make Dallas a better team in the secondary area.



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Cleveland Browns

Sunday – September 8 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

Huntington Bank Field – Cleveland, OH



Dallas Cowboys (0-0, 0-0 Away)

The Cowboys will need to make a statement this Sunday! I’m looking to see how the defense plays in a hostile environment. Newly hired defensive coordinator Mike Zimmerman will have the defense hungry, physical and sharp. It’s what the Cowboys need right now… a coach that will hold the players accountable and send timely blitzes when needed. On offense, Dallas will need to make in-game adjustments instead of allowing the players to play through trying times. Players to watch: QB Dak Prescott, RB Ezekiel Elliott, WR CeeDee Lamb and LB Micah Parsons.



Cleveland Browns (0-0, 0-0 Home)

The Browns is a dangerous team. When a team has nothing to lose keep your eyes on them. The Browns are led by quarterback DeShaun Watson who has played sparingly over the past 2 years. He’s healthy now and can beat you with his arm and his legs. Running back D’Onta Foreman will get the start in the backfield. Former Cowboy receiver Amari Cooper will be the x factor for the Browns. He is a game changer, and the Browns offense will make sure he gets his touches in this one. Players to watch: WR Jerry Jeudy, TE David Njoku, DE Myles Garrett, LB Devin Bush and CB Denzel Ward.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 51.5% chance of winning on the road. The over/under is 40.5, so take the over in this one. The line is Cleveland -2.5. I’m taking Dallas by 9. Dallas has an excellent field goal kicker and he’s money from 66 yards easy!



Final Score

Cowboys – 30

Browns – 21