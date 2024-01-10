AFC Wild Card Playoff Preview: Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans

Saturday – January 13 – 3:30 p.m.

TV: NBC

NRG Stadium – Houston, TX

Records Before the Game

Cleveland Browns (11-6, 3-5 Away)

Houston Texans (10-7, 6-3 Home)



The AFC is wide open right now. The Ravens are the favorites followed by the Chiefs and Bills. This game could be the game to change the landscape of the AFC moving forward. It would be so dope if former Texans and current Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson was starting but he’s not available. The Texans are riding high on second year starter C.J. Stroud. This game will be tight across the board. It’s almost even in all of the betting services. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s AFC Wild Card matchup in Houston.



Why you should watch this game

Both teams has struggled for years just to get to this point. The winner of this game would have broken that glass ceiling and become a favorite in the AFC for years to come.



Cleveland Browns

The Browns are for real! Think whatever you want about the Browns but this ain’t your daddy’s Browns. Cleveland has used four different quarterbacks and settled for a proven veteran in journeyman Joe Flacco. Flacco has passed for 1616 yards with 13 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. His favorite target is wide out Amari Cooper. Cooper has 1250 yards with 5 touchdowns. Cooper has been cleared to play this week. Players to watch: RB Jerome Ford, LB Jeremiah Owsu-Koramoah and CB Martin Emerson, Jr. The x-factor will be the defensive line for the Browns. If stud DE Myles Garrett (shoulder) is good to go, he’ll be a disruptive force likely drawing a double-team and freeing up a teammate to make a play.



Houston Texans

The Texans are poised to win at home this week. Let’s be honest for a second, the Texans are a shaky team. If you apply pressure on their young signal caller, he will crumble under pressure. The Texans offensive line will need to follow their blocking assignments and keep the Browns defensive line out of their backfield. Quarterback C.J. Stroud will need to make plays down the field. He will be the x-factor for a Texans wins. The Texans defensive line is battling injuries and that will likely impact their ability to stop the run. Players to watch: RB Devin Singletary, WR Nico Collins, LB Blake Cashman and CB Derek Stingley, Jr.



Prediction

ESPN has the Browns with a 50.5% chance of winning on the road. I would love for the Texans to get this victory, but the Browns defensive line is just better right now. I’m taking the Browns by 6!



Final Score

Browns – 24

Texas – 18