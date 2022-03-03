Stars comeback to beat Kings

In one of the most thrilling games of the season, the Stars found a way to come away with two crucial points in the standings.
Down by two goals late in the second period, the Stars roared to life with three unanswered tallies in a span of 5:34 to go up 4-3 – a score that would hold until the final buzzer.
So, what’s a win like this do? Not only does it close the gap between them and the Kings (65 points), but it also places the Stars (63 points) in the second wild card spot ahead of Edmonton for the time being. It also brings them closer to a group of teams, including Vegas, Nashville and Minnesota.
It’s going to be a wild race to the playoffs, and the Stars are doing their part in making it to the big dance.