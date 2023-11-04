SMU Mustangs vs Rice Owls Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

SMU Mustangs vs Rice Owls

Saturday – November 4 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Rice University – Houston, TX



Records Before the Game

SMU Mustangs (6-2, 4-0 American)

Rice Owls (4-4, 2-2 American)



SMU is sitting pretty in the American Conference. The Mustangs are sitting in 2nd place right behind #24 Tulane. The Mustangs are bowl eligible and can move right into the top spot with a win on the road and a Tulane loss this weekend. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Mustangs match up in Houston.



Why you should watch this game

You want to see if SMU can take control of a wounded team on the road. Here’s the thing, SMU will need to send a message to every team on the remaining schedule that, “We come to play!”



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You’re still a bit out of it since you attended the Texas Rangers Championship parade plus with daylights savings time coming up every minute of sleep counts!



SMU Mustangs

This has been a coming out party for quarterback Preston Stone. He has racked up 2138 passing yards with 19 touchdowns and 5 interceptions so far this season. Keep in mind he’s only a sophomore with a cannon for an arm and is comfortable with carrying the ball if he needs to. Running back Jaylan Knighton will need to get his touches in this one. Rice’s defense is giving up 125 in the first half to opposing runners. Knighton is averaging 5.5 yards a carry this season. The x-factor will be the defensive line for the Mustangs on the road.



Rice Owls

Former West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels is leading the Rice Owls this season. He has 2362 passing yards with 19 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He is a proven winner that hasn’t panned out this season. Running back Dean Connors will be the x-factor for the Owls offense. He’s a tough runner than has big play ability running and catching the ball from the backfield. The Owls defense has been struggling as of late. They will need to shut down that SMU air attack down if they want to win at home this week.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mustangs with a 86.2% chance of winning on the road in a big conference game this week. I’m taking SMU by 13!



Final Score

Mustangs – 33

Owls – 20