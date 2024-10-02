SMU Mustangs vs #22 Louisville Cardinals Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Atlantic Coast Conference

The ACC has 17 teams this year. Right now, SMU is 1-0 in conference with a road game this week in Kentucky. SMU is one spot ahead of the 22nd ranked Cardinals in conference. The winner of this game could move up in rank in conference. This is the Mustangs first year in the ACC and a quality win over the Cardinals will be huge.



SMU is 4-1

The Mustangs are red hot right now. They are 4-1 in their first 5 games of the season. They have wins over Nevada, Houston Christian, TCU and Florida State. Their only loss was to BYU. The Mustangs had BYU on the ropes but didn’t finish the job. In order for a team to become bowl eligible, they need 6 wins to get their invite. This year, I believe SMU will win 9 games easily. The offense can score at any point of the game while the defense is creating turnovers and shortened field opportunities for the team. Mustang fans are excited to go on the road to support SMU this week.



Game Info

SMU Mustangs vs #22 Louisville Cardinals

Saturday – October 5 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ESPN

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium – Louisville, KY



SMU Mustangs (4-1, 1-0 ACC)

SMU has a sophomore under center that has the Mustangs offense cooking right now. Kevin Jennings is a Dallas product from South Oak Cliff High school (15 minutes away from campus). He is giving Mustang fans everything they need as a leader. He has 733 passing yards with 6 touchdowns and 1 interception. His numbers won’t blow you away, but he has command over the offense and will run the score up on any opposing defenses. Running back Brashard Smith has 509 yards on 70 carries with 7 touchdowns averaging 7.0 yards a carry. Junior wide out RJ Maryland leads the team in receiving yards and touchdowns with 3. The x-factor will be the entire defense.



#22 Louisville Cardinals (3-1, 1-0 ACC)

The #22 Cardinals are an explosive team. Where do I start? Let’s start at quarterback, senior quarterback Tyler Shough has 1,114 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and 1 interception this year. Running back Isaac Brown is a tough runner that carries the ball between the tackles for tough 3rd down carries. He had 245 rushing yards with 1 touchdown and averages 8.4 yards per carry. Keep an eye on LB Stanquan Clark he leads the team in tackles with 22 and CB Quincy Riley leading the team with 1 interception and 6 pass defenses.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cardinals with a 67.1% chance of winning at home this week. I’m actually on the fence with this one. My mind is saying, “Take the Cardinals”, but my heart is with SMU! So! I’m taking SMU in the upset this week. I’ve believe that they can pull it off by 4!



Final Score

Mustangs – 24

Cardinals – 20