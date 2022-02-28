Screen Actors Guild Awards Announced

The Screen Actors Guild Awards presented its coveted Actor statuettes for the outstanding motion picture and television performances of 2021* at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, held Sunday, Feb. 27 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The telecast aired on TNT and TBS, and is available tomorrow on HBO Max.
Honored with individual awards were Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose for performances in motion pictures, and Michael Keaton, Kate Winslet, Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart for performances in television. The Actor® for a motion picture cast performance this year went to “CODA,” and the Actors® for television drama and comedy ensemble performances went to “Succession” and Ted Lasso.” The Screen Actors Guild Awards originated awards for motion picture cast and by television drama and comedy ensembles.
28th SAG Awards Ambassadors Alexandra Daddario and Ross Butler revealed the honorees for outstanding action performances during the official live pre-show PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The stunt ensemble from “No Time to Die” was honored for motion picture and the stunt ensemble from “Squid Game” was honored for television.
Kate Winslet and Cate Blanchett presented Helen Mirren with the 57th Life Achievement Award. The SAG Awards continued its traditions of presenting a montage saluting the work of SAG-AFTRA members and a filmed “In Memoriam” tribute honoring the union’s members lost during the past year.
Nominees chosen by their respective SAG Awards film and television nominating committees were announced on Jan. 12, 2022. The two nominating panels — one for television and one for motion picture — were each composed of 2,500 randomly selected SAG-AFTRA members from across the United States. Final voting opened to 124,000 SAG-AFTRA members in good standing on January 19 and balloting closed at noon on Friday, Feb. 25. Integrity Voting Systems, the Awards’ official election firm, sealed the results until they were announced live during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
*SAG Awards Eligibility Period: March 1 – December 31, 2021
The 28th ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS RECIPIENTS
The Motion Picture Winners are:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
WILL SMITH / Richard Williams – “KING RICHARD”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
JESSICA CHASTAIN / Tammy Faye Bakker – “THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
TROY KOTSUR / Frank Rossi – “CODA”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
ARIANA DeBOSE / Anita – “WEST SIDE STORY”
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
CODA
EUGENIO DERBEZ / Bernardo Villalobos
DANIEL DURANT / Leo Rossi
EMILIA JONES / Ruby Rossi
TROY KOTSUR / Frank Rossi
MARLEE MATLIN / Jackie Rossi
FERDIA WALSH-PEELO / Miles
The Television Program Winners are:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
MICHAEL KEATON / Dr. Samuel Finnix – “DOPESICK”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
KATE WINSLET / Mare Sheehan – “MARE OF EASTTOWN”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
LEE JUNG-JAE / Seong Gi-hun – “SQUID GAME”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
JUNG HO-YEON / Kang Sae-byeok – “SQUID GAME”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso – “TED LASSO”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance – “HACKS”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
SUCCESSION
HIAM ABBASS / Marcia Roy
NICHOLAS BRAUN / Greg Hirsch
JULIANA CANFIELD / Jess Jordan
BRIAN COX / Logan Roy
KIERAN CULKIN / Roman Roy
DAGMARA DOMINCZYK / Karolina Novotney
PETER FRIEDMAN / Frank Vernon
JIHAE / Berry Schneider
JUSTINE LUPE / Willa
MATTHEW MACFADYEN / Tom Wambsgans
DASHA NEKRASOVA / Comfrey Pellits
SCOTT NICHOLSON / Colin
DAVID RASCHE / Karl Muller
ALAN RUCK / Connor Roy
J. SMITH-CAMERON / Gerri Kellman
SARAH SNOOK / Shiv Roy
FISHER STEVENS / Hugo Baker
JEREMY STRONG / Kendall Roy
ZOË WINTERS / Kerry Castellabate
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
TED LASSO
ANNETTE BADLAND / Mae
KOLA BOKINNI / Isaac McAdoo
PHIL DUNSTER / Jamie Tartt
CRISTO FERNÁNDEZ / Dani Rojas
BRETT GOLDSTEIN / Roy Kent
BRENDAN HUNT / Coach Beard
TOHEEB JIMOH / Sam Obisanya
NICK MOHAMMED / Nathan Shelley
SARAH NILES / Dr. Sharon Fieldstone
JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso
JEREMY SWIFT / Leslie Higgins
JUNO TEMPLE / Keeley Jones
HANNAH WADDINGHAM / Rebecca Welton
The Stunt Ensemble Winners are:
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
“NO TIME TO DIE”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
“SQUID GAME”
The 57th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award
Helen Mirren