Screen Actors Guild Awards Announced

The Screen Actors Guild Awards presented its coveted Actor statuettes for the outstanding motion picture and television performances of 2021* at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, held Sunday, Feb. 27 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The telecast aired on TNT and TBS, and is available tomorrow on HBO Max.

Honored with individual awards were Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose for performances in motion pictures, and Michael Keaton, Kate Winslet, Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart for performances in television. The Actor® for a motion picture cast performance this year went to “CODA,” and the Actors® for television drama and comedy ensemble performances went to “Succession” and Ted Lasso.” The Screen Actors Guild Awards originated awards for motion picture cast and by television drama and comedy ensembles.

28th SAG Awards Ambassadors Alexandra Daddario and Ross Butler revealed the honorees for outstanding action performances during the official live pre-show PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The stunt ensemble from “No Time to Die” was honored for motion picture and the stunt ensemble from “Squid Game” was honored for television.

Kate Winslet and Cate Blanchett presented Helen Mirren with the 57th Life Achievement Award. The SAG Awards continued its traditions of presenting a montage saluting the work of SAG-AFTRA members and a filmed “In Memoriam” tribute honoring the union’s members lost during the past year.

Nominees chosen by their respective SAG Awards film and television nominating committees were announced on Jan. 12, 2022. The two nominating panels — one for television and one for motion picture — were each composed of 2,500 randomly selected SAG-AFTRA members from across the United States. Final voting opened to 124,000 SAG-AFTRA members in good standing on January 19 and balloting closed at noon on Friday, Feb. 25. Integrity Voting Systems, the Awards’ official election firm, sealed the results until they were announced live during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

*SAG Awards Eligibility Period: March 1 – December 31, 2021

The 28th ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS RECIPIENTS

The Motion Picture Winners are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

WILL SMITH / Richard Williams – “KING RICHARD”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

JESSICA CHASTAIN / Tammy Faye Bakker – “THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

TROY KOTSUR / Frank Rossi – “CODA”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

ARIANA DeBOSE / Anita – “WEST SIDE STORY”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

CODA

EUGENIO DERBEZ / Bernardo Villalobos

DANIEL DURANT / Leo Rossi

EMILIA JONES / Ruby Rossi

TROY KOTSUR / Frank Rossi

MARLEE MATLIN / Jackie Rossi

FERDIA WALSH-PEELO / Miles

The Television Program Winners are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

MICHAEL KEATON / Dr. Samuel Finnix – “DOPESICK”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

KATE WINSLET / Mare Sheehan – “MARE OF EASTTOWN”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

LEE JUNG-JAE / Seong Gi-hun – “SQUID GAME”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

JUNG HO-YEON / Kang Sae-byeok – “SQUID GAME”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso – “TED LASSO”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance – “HACKS”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

SUCCESSION

HIAM ABBASS / Marcia Roy

NICHOLAS BRAUN / Greg Hirsch

JULIANA CANFIELD / Jess Jordan

BRIAN COX / Logan Roy

KIERAN CULKIN / Roman Roy

DAGMARA DOMINCZYK / Karolina Novotney

PETER FRIEDMAN / Frank Vernon

JIHAE / Berry Schneider

JUSTINE LUPE / Willa

MATTHEW MACFADYEN / Tom Wambsgans

DASHA NEKRASOVA / Comfrey Pellits

SCOTT NICHOLSON / Colin

DAVID RASCHE / Karl Muller

ALAN RUCK / Connor Roy

J. SMITH-CAMERON / Gerri Kellman

SARAH SNOOK / Shiv Roy

FISHER STEVENS / Hugo Baker

JEREMY STRONG / Kendall Roy

ZOË WINTERS / Kerry Castellabate

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

TED LASSO

ANNETTE BADLAND / Mae

KOLA BOKINNI / Isaac McAdoo

PHIL DUNSTER / Jamie Tartt

CRISTO FERNÁNDEZ / Dani Rojas

BRETT GOLDSTEIN / Roy Kent

BRENDAN HUNT / Coach Beard

TOHEEB JIMOH / Sam Obisanya

NICK MOHAMMED / Nathan Shelley

SARAH NILES / Dr. Sharon Fieldstone

JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso

JEREMY SWIFT / Leslie Higgins

JUNO TEMPLE / Keeley Jones

HANNAH WADDINGHAM / Rebecca Welton

The Stunt Ensemble Winners are:

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“NO TIME TO DIE”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“SQUID GAME”

The 57th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award

Helen Mirren