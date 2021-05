Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Scott Dixon leads a race-record 206 of 212 laps for his first victory of the season. Scott Dixon who drives #9 PNC Bank, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda beat fellow New Zealander Scott McLaughlin by .2646 of a second. It was McLaughlins first race on an oval in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Full race results link below. Race 2 this weekend (XPEL 375) at Texas Motor Speedway starts at 4:00 cst.

