Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Buffalo Bills Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Buffalo Bills

Thursday – October 26 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: PRIME VIDEO

Highmark Stadium – Orchard Park, NY



Records Before the Game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3, 2-0 Away)

Buffalo Bills (4-3, 3-1 Home)



This Thursday Night match up has two teams that made the playoffs last season who are now looking to find some type of footing in their divisions. The Buccaneers have a new quarterback that has them on the brink of making waves in their division while the Bills are losing games to mediocre teams. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Thursday Night Football clash in upstate New York.



Why you should watch this game

This game will be a turning point for both teams. The Bucs need a win on the road. They are 2-0 this season playing away from home. The Bills are 3-1 at home, a win will shake off the loss against the Patriots last weekend.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

I can’t think of a reason… you should carve out some time to check this out. The smart thing to do is plan ahead and watch this game. This game will change the landscape of both conferences.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Say whatever you want about Baker Mayfield, I like the guy. He has talent but can’t seem to get over hump at times. This week the Buccaneers are on the road in New York and believe you me he’s going to find a way to win. He’s (Mayfield) is averaging 227.2 passing yards a game, but the trouble is running the ball. The running game is only getting 77.8 yards on the ground. The Buccaneers will need to find a way to establish the run in this one. That will be the only shot they will have of stealing a win this game.



Buffalo Bills

Quarterback Josh Allen is getting beat up! Over the past 3 seasons he has basically carved up opposing defenses with his arm and his legs. Last week the Bills lost to the Patriots on the road. This week’s contest is at home and the Buccaneers are starving for a win. The key to victory will be that huge offensive line protecting Allen and opening up holes for that Bills running game. The x-factor will be the defense. They will need to rattle Baker Mayfield and create turnovers in order to win.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bills with a 82.7% chance of winning at home for this one. The over/under is 41.5, so take the over. I’m taking the Bills by 10!



Final Score

Bills – 34

Buccaneers – 24