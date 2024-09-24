Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Home, Not So Sweet Home

The Cowboys have dropped their last two games after beating the Cleveland Browns to start the season. In their first home game, the Cowboys got roughed up by the New Orleans Saints 44-19 and on Sunday they lost to the winless Baltimore Ravens by 3 points at home. Dallas is a team without a starting running back. Opposing defenses is staking 8 in the box and daring them to pass the ball. Dallas has 3 running backs that carried the ball against the Ravens and got a whopping 51 rushing yards. The running game has been a big problem so far along with a few other things.



What’s the problem?

One of the main problems is the defense. For the past three seasons, Dallas’ defense has ranked in the top 10 in almost every category. This season Dallas has struggled to stop the run and create turnovers for the offense. The run defense is null-and-void and seems to be going from bad to worse. Coaching plays a huge part in the Cowboys struggles. In-game adjustments from the entire coaching staff is leaving both defensive and offensive players scratching their heads at time. Accountability is what this team lacks from the players. When players give up on plays and failure to execute their assignment, there’s no one to get in their faces and hold players accountable.



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants

Thursday – September 26 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Place: MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ



Dallas Cowboys (1-2, 1-0 Away)

The Cowboys are tied with the Giants for last place in the NFC East. Dallas has a chance to repeat as division champs but have failed to play all four quarters in the first 3 games. Dallas has two of the highest paid players in the league with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. These two players are the clear-cut leaders and at times they seem lost. The Cowboys offense is sputtering at best. No running game, passing game is struggling and the defense is the walking dead. How do you cheer for a team that doesn’t have any fight in them? Usually, the general manager will bring in a veteran to help with team needs, but we have Jerry Jones and he’s been dropping the ball since Jimmy Johnson left! The key will be the offensive line and the defensive line this week.



New York Giants (1-2, 0-1 Home)

The Giants are looking to turn the corner at home against the Cowboys. The Giants lost their first two games and won their last game on the road in Cleveland. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones passed for 236 yards and 2 touchdowns. He played a pretty decent game and controlled the game clock in route to the win. Running back Devin Singletary rushed for 65 yards and 1 touchdown in last week’s win. The Giants defense played big in the 4th quarter to seal the win. Look for the Giants defense to apply pressure on the Cowboys young offensive line because Dak has been sacked 8 times this season.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 57.9% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking Dallas by 8! The offense will wake up and start using the tight ends more. They find ways to get open and have provided a security blanket for Prescott this season.



Final Score

Cowboys – 31

Giants – 23