Rangers beat Rockies 7-2

Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|COL
|TEX
|4th
|García homered to right center (385 feet), Lowe scored.
|0
|2
|5th
|Seager doubled to left, Semien scored and Taveras scored.
|0
|4
|5th
|Jung doubled to left, García scored and Seager scored.
|0
|6
|5th
|Grossman reached on infield single to pitcher, Jung scored.
|0
|7
|6th
|Díaz doubled to right, Blackmon scored.
|1
|7
|6th
|Grichuk singled to left, Díaz scored.
|2
|7
Rangers
|hitters
|H-AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|AVG
|
M. Semien2B
|1-5
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|
C. SeagerSS
|1-4
|1
|0
|2
|.326
|
N. Lowe1B
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|
A. GarciaRF
|1-3
|2
|1
|2
|.259
|
J. Jung3B
|2-3
|1
|0
|2
|.258
|
J. HeimC
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|
R. GrossmanLF
|1-4
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|
E. DuranDH
|3-3
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|
L. TaverasCF
|0-4
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|pitchers
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|PC-ST
|ERA
|
M. Perez
|7.0
|7
|2
|0
|7
|104-72
|4.01
|
J. Barlow
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12-9
|0.00
|
J. Leclerc
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9-6
|2.77
Rockies
|hitters
|H-AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|AVG
|
C. BlackmonDH
|1-4
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|
K. BryantRF
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|
E. DiazC
|2-4
|1
|0
|1
|.336
|
R. GrichukLF
|2-4
|0
|0
|1
|.352
|
R. McMahon3B
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|
A. Trejo2B
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|
B. DoyleCF
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|
M. Toglia1B
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|
E. TovarSS
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|pitchers
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|PC-ST
|ERA
|
K. Kauffmann
|4.1
|7
|4
|2
|4
|85-52
|8.31
|
P. Lambert
|2.2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|45-27
|3.48
|
F. Abad
|1.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16-8
|0.00