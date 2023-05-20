News Ticker

Rangers beat Rockies 7-2

May 20, 2023

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Scoring Summary

Inning

 COL TEX
  4th García homered to right center (385 feet), Lowe scored. 0 2
  5th Seager doubled to left, Semien scored and Taveras scored. 0 4
  5th Jung doubled to left, García scored and Seager scored. 0 6
  5th Grossman reached on infield single to pitcher, Jung scored. 0 7
  6th Díaz doubled to right, Blackmon scored. 1 7
  6th Grichuk singled to left, Díaz scored. 2 7

Rangers

hitters H-AB R HR RBI AVG
M. Semien2B
 1-5 1 0 0 .291
C. SeagerSS
 1-4 1 0 2 .326
N. Lowe1B
 1-3 1 0 0 .260
A. GarciaRF
 1-3 2 1 2 .259
J. Jung3B
 2-3 1 0 2 .258
J. HeimC
 0-4 0 0 0 .299
R. GrossmanLF
 1-4 0 0 1 .254
E. DuranDH
 3-3 0 0 0 .307
L. TaverasCF
 0-4 1 0 0 .287
 
pitchers IP H ER BB K PC-ST ERA
M. Perez
 7.0 7 2 0 7 104-72 4.01
J. Barlow
 1.0 1 0 0 0 12-9 0.00
J. Leclerc
 1.0 0 0 0 0 9-6 2.77

Rockies

hitters H-AB R HR RBI AVG
C. BlackmonDH
 1-4 1 0 0 .272
K. BryantRF
 0-4 0 0 0 .289
E. DiazC
 2-4 1 0 1 .336
R. GrichukLF
 2-4 0 0 1 .352
R. McMahon3B
 3-4 0 0 0 .229
A. Trejo2B
 0-4 0 0 0 .235
B. DoyleCF
 0-4 0 0 0 .237
M. Toglia1B
 0-4 0 0 0 .182
 
E. TovarSS
 0-3 0 0 0 .211
 
pitchers IP H ER BB K PC-ST ERA
K. Kauffmann
 4.1 7 4 2 4 85-52 8.31
P. Lambert
 2.2 3 2 0 2 45-27 3.48
F. Abad
 1.0 0 0 1 0 16-8 0.00

