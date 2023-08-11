Preseason Preview: Jacksonville Jaguars vs Dallas Cowboys

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Dallas Cowboys

Saturday – August 12 – 4:00 p.m.

TV: CBS / NFL Network

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Records Before the Game

Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0, 0-0 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (0-0, 0-0 Home)



It’s preseason and this game doesn’t count. Well, in the eyes of Cowboy faithful’s; all of the games count. The fans want to see if the ‘Boys will pull off a win with backup players. This will be first season in years that the running back position will be without Zeke Elliott (who at the time of this article, is still floating around the free agency list). Dallas will need to showcase this year’s draft picks and youngsters on the defensive and offensive lines. Look for backup quarterback Cooper Rush to take the reins for this one. He’s a proven guy that has the experience that this team needs backing up Dak Prescott. Let’s take a look at both teams and see who will stand out for the first preseason game for both teams.



Jacksonville Jaguars

Last season, Jacksonville surprised the league by winning 4 of their last 5 games. They beat the Chargers, Titans, Texans and Jets. This young team meshed at the right time and lost to the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs by 7 in the playoffs. The Jaguar defense was in the top 10 in almost every statical categories. Keep an eye on quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He will be the key for the Jaguars this season. Rookie running back Tank Bigsby from Auburn will see significant time carrying the ball this preseason.



Dallas Cowboys

Every year we as Cowboys fans believe that we are going to the Super Bowl. Well the plan ain’t changing no time soon. Dallas is a very talented team that needs to get over the hump. The team will need all three phrases (offense, defense and special teams) to win the NFC East and head into the playoffs. This is the first game of the preseason and guys to watch are: Running backs Malik Davis and Rico Dowdell. On the defensive side: Rookie DE Ben Banogu and Mazi Smith. Run stopping will be a huge challenge for the Cowboys this season.



Prediction

Imagine a hot Saturday afternoon in Dallas and the Cowboys are hosting the Jaguars in preseason football. The Cowboy fans has been starving for some football for months. AT&T Stadium will be rocking from start to finish. This will be the start of something spectacular for the Cowboys this season. I’m excited that I will be in the mix watching each snap and making some noise! Welcome back football! I’m taking Dallas by 3.



Final Score

Cowboys – 13

Jaguars – 10