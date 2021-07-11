North Texas SC dominant in a 4-1 win

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

North Texas SC rolled to a dominant 4-1 win over Forward Madison FC on Saturday night at Globe Life Park.

North Texas came roaring out of the gates, scoring twice in the opening 16 minutes. Gibran Rayo got the home side on the board in less than two minutes, and Eddie Munjoma doubled the lead for the Lone Star State club shortly after with a smart finish to the bottom corner.

Madison came out of halftime with more attacking intent, but were hit for a third goal in the 64th minute to put the game beyond reach. Rayo broke in behind the Flamingos’ backline and squared the ball to Kazu for a simple finish.

Kazu then scored again on the counterattack to seal a big win for North Texas, even if a late Jake Keegan strike for Madison spoiled the hosts’ clean sheet.

Up next for Madison is a big away trip to take on Union Omaha this Friday. North Texas is back at home again next Saturday to host Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

USLLeagueOne.com Player of the Match

Kazu, North Texas SC – The Brazilian scored a second-half brace to extend his team’s lead and put the result beyond doubt. He now has three goals in his last two games.

Goal Summary

NTX (2′) – Rayo, assisted by Vargas

NTX (16′) – Munjoma, assisted by ElMedkhar

NTX (64′) – Kazu, assisted by Rayo

NTX (74′) – Kazu, assisted by ElMedkhar

MAD (81′) – Keegan, assisted by Sukow

Courtesy: USLLeagueOne.com Staff