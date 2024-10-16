North Texas Mean Green vs Memphis Tigers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Mean Green Winning Streak

North Texas is 5-1 and on a 3-game win streak with their recent wins over FAU, Tulsa and Wyoming. They dropped a game to Texas Tech 66-21 on the road. With one more win the Mean Green will become bowl eligible. North Texas has a chance to move into one of the top spots in the AAC. The offense is averaging 40.8 points per game while giving up 18 points during the same span. Penalties has been this team problem this season. They have 53 penalties resulting in 462 yards. They need to clean that up while keeping their hot streak going.



AAC Conference Standings

Right now, the Mean Green is sitting in 3rd place in the American Athletic Conference right behind Army and Navy. A win on the road and a loss between Army or Navy will put them in second place. They need to be in the driver’s seat and to keep winning their conference games to gain some national recognition and respect. This game will be so important for UNT heading into the second half of the season for the team. Keep an eye on this team. They have a special group this season. The sky is the limit for the Mean Green.



Game Info

North Texas Mean Green vs Memphis Tigers

Saturday – October 19 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium – Memphis, TN



North Texas Mean Green (5-1, 2-0 American)

Quarterback Chandler Morris has become the saving grace for UNT. Over the pass 6 years, the transfer portal has been a true friend for North Texas. Morris has passed for 1,979 yards with 20 touchdowns and 7 interceptions so far this season. His main target is junior receiver DT Sheffield. Sheffield has 34 receptions for 443 yards with 7 touchdowns, averaging 13 yards a catch. Keep an eye on running back Shane Porter. He has 220 rushing yards with 1 touchdown averaging 6.7 yards a carry.



Memphis Tigers (5-1, 1-1 American)

The Tigers are currently sitting in 6th place in conference. A win against the Mean Green could put them in 4th place in conference. Quarterback Seth Henigan has 1,547 passing yards with 9 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Over his last 3 starts he’s 2-1 with wins over USF and MTSU. He will be the x-factor for the Tigers at home. Players to watch: RB Mario Anderson, Jr., WR Roc Taylor, LB Cahndler Martin and BD Davion Ross.



Prediction

ESPN has the Tigers with a 73.5% chance of winning at home against UNT this weekend. The over/under is 66.5, so take the under in this one. I’m taking North Texas by 10! The Mean Green is the better team. They will beat the Tigers this week.



Final Score

Mean Green – 37

Tigers – 27