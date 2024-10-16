Denver Broncos vs New Orleans Saints Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



3-3 or 2-4? It’s the same thing or is it?

Every game this season has been extremely important for every team. Some of your favorite teams have started off pretty strong while others are beginning to pick up some steam. The Broncos went on a 3-game winning streak but dropped their last game to the Chargers. They are starting to mesh with rookie quarterback Bo Nix as their starting QB over the past 4 games. The Saints started the season on a 2-game winning streak but have failed to record a win in their last 4 games. The Saints are a wounded team and a loss will set them further back in the NFC South. Saints rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler lost his first start last week at home to Tampa Bay.



What to watch for

The running game will play a huge factor for both of these teams. In their first two games, the Saints led the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. Since starting quarterback Derek Carr went down with an injury, the Saints has dropped their last 2 games. Running back Alvin Kamara has all but disappeared. The Bronco’s running game has helped rookie quarterback gain some confidence over the past 3 games. Running back Javonte Williams will need to carry the ball at least 20 times during this game. He’s averaging 3.3 yards a carry and they really need him to get some touches.



Game Info

Denver Broncos vs New Orleans Saints

Thursday – October 17 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: PRIME VIDEO

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA



Denver Broncos (3-3, 2-1 Away)

The Broncos have shown that they can compete with any team in the league. The team is averaging 18.7 points per game while the defense is giving up 16 points to opposing offenses. The key will be how the defense plays on the road. Right now, the defense is committing 9 penalties a game with the majority of them coming in the 3rd and 4th quarters. The black eye game ended up with a high of 16 penalties. Here’s the problem in a nutshell. The Broncos struggle with discipline in close games. Penalties are setbacks that kill drives and hurt momentum. I’ve noticed that cornerbacks are allowing opposing receivers to get behind them causing big plays to occur. Defense will be the x-factor for this team on the road in New Orleans.



New Orleans Saints (2-4, 1-2 Home)

The Saints are looking for solid ground to stand on. They have the talent to turn it all around but have failed to find the right mix to do it. Rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler started against Tampa Bay at home at last week. He finished the game with 243 passing yards 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. He’s young and he’s going to make mistakes. The Saints need to take some pressure off of him by allowing other players to step up. The key for this team is getting the ball in the hands of Alvin Kamara. He can run the ball from the I-formation and catch passes from the backfield. Establishing the run will be key for the Saints at home. The defense has to do their part and this becomes a very winnable game against the Broncos.



Prediction

ESPN has the Broncos with a 51.3% chance of winning on the road to improve their record to 4-3. The Saints will need to turn a corner Thursday night and get a win. The over/under is 37.5, so take the over, it’s the safe bet since both teams will put points. I’m taking New Orleans by 6!



Final Score

Saints – 27

Broncos – 21