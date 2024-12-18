College Football Playoff Preview: #11 SMU Mustangs vs #6 Penn State Nittany Lions

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Can #11 SMU win a title?

This is the first season that the Mustangs played in the ACC conference. In their conference title game, the Mustangs lost to Clemson by the score of 34-31 in a really close game that was decided by a walk off field goal. The Mustangs suffered a loss to a wounded team that was ready to take control of their own destiny. Here’s what the Mustangs need to do in this game: Run the ball early and often. Penn State is a stingy team that tends to give up big plays on the ground in the 3rd and 4th quarters of every game. Coaching and in-game adjustments will play a huge part in this game.



#11 SMU in their last 5 games

The Mustangs are 4-1 over their last five game with their only loss coming in the ACC conference title game. All season long the Mustangs led the conference and beat some really tough teams. They have strong wins over Pittsburgh, Boston College, Virginia and California. SMU will need to establish the run and create turnovers by applying pressure on the Nittany Lions offensive and defensive line. The Mustangs has averaged 37.4 in that span while giving up 23.4 points a game.



Game Info

#11 SMU Mustangs vs #6 Penn State Nittany Lions

Saturday – December 21 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: TNT/Max

Beaver Stadium – University Park, PA



#11 SMU Mustangs (11-2 ACC)

The Mustangs are led by sophomore quarterback Kevin Jennings. He has 3050 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and 8 interceptions through the air with 2 TDs on the ground. He can extend plays by breaking containment. Running back Brashard Smith will need to carry the ball at least 20 times this game. He has 1270 rushing yards on 217 carries and 14 touchdowns. This duo will be the x-factor for the Mustangs offense and will need to play big during game. Players to watch: WR Roderick Daniels, Jr, LB Kobe Wilson, S Jonathan McGill and PK Collin Rogers. Keep an eye on the Mustang defensive line in the first half.



#6 Penn State Nittany Lions (11-2 Big Ten)

The Nittany Lions are 4-1 in their last 5 games. They have wins over Washington, Purdue, Minnesota and Maryland. Their only loss was to Oregon in the Big 10 conference championship. The Nittany Lions are led by junior quarterback Drew Allar. He has 2894 passing yards with 21 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Running back Nicholas Singleton with be the key for the Penn State offense. He’s a tough runner between the tackles and receiving will be key for the Nittany Lions offense. Players to watch: TE Tyler Warren, S Jaylen Reed and WR Harrison Wallace III.



Prediction

ESPN has the #6 Nittany Lions with a 69% chance of winning at home and advancing deeper into the national championship playoffs. The over/under is 53.5, so take the over in this one. The line: PSU -8.5. I’m taking SMU in the upset by 6! Penn State is a good team, but they tend to struggle in the 4th quarter. If they fall behind, they will lose.



Final Score

#11 Mustangs – 41

#6 Nittany Lions – 35