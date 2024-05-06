Dallas Mavericks: West Semifinals Series against Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



How Did We Get Here?

The Dallas Mavericks took care of business against the LA Clippers in 6 games. Dallas has shown just how good they can be against bigger teams with future Hall of Fame talent. Luka and Kyrie have shown the NBA that they are the best backcourt in the NBA. They outplayed the Clippers backcourt across the board from points, assists, rebounds and steals. Oklahoma City swept the New Orleans Pelicans 4-0. This Mavs team is solid. They play as a team and have key young pieces headed towards a bright future. This series against the Thunder will showcase one of the best of the Western Conference as well as one of the youngest squads, averaging 23.3 years. Dallas is averaging 114.5 points per game and 45.1 rebounds per contest. Dallas will need to continue to crash the boards and create turnovers. Look for PG Tim Hardaway, Jr. to be available for this series. Dallas has a chance to get back to the Western Conference Championship but first they have to win this series. They can do this by being a little bit tougher across the board against OKC starting Tuesday night. Let’s take a closer look at the first two games of the Western Conference Semi-Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder.



Game 1

Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Date: May 7

Time: 6:30 PM

TV: TNT

Dallas will be an easy game for the Thunder to start the series. Dallas will lose this road game. Dallas has lost the first game of their last 5 playoff series but have won each of those series in 6 games. Don’t be alarmed if the Mavericks lose this first game. It’s fine. Keep an eye on OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He will be the key for this game and series. He’s the leader and shutting him down will be the focus for Dallas. The x-factor for Dallas will be the back court of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Final Score: Mavericks 108 – Clippers 117



Game 2

Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Date: May 9

Time: 8:30 PM

TV: ESPN

Oklahoma City is in for a rude awaking. Don’t let the first game fool ya. Dallas will figure it out and win this game. The Thunder are favored by 60.2% to win this game and are favored in the series. Dallas has to continue to prove to the league that they are a serious threat in the conference. Luka Doncic is averaging 29.8 while Kyrie Irving is averaging 26.5 during this playoff run. The bench will play a huge part in helping the team win close games. Dallas has one of the best 4th quarter scorers in the league in Kyrie Irving. He will be the x-factor for the Mavericks in Game 2.

Final Score: Mavericks 129 – Thunder 118