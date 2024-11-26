Miami Dolphins vs Green Bay Packers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Heating Up

Both teams have winning records in their last 5 games. The Dolphins are 3-2 and is on a 3-game winning streak beating the Rams by 8, Raiders by 15 and the Patriots by 19. The Packers are 4-1 and are on a 2-game winning streak. They have wins over the Texans by 2, Jacksonville by 3, Bears by 1 and the 49ers by 28. This will be a real interesting game completing the 3-game NFL schedule for Thanksgiving. It won’t be the best game on the slate, but it will be good. This will be a close game because of the defensive play between both teams.



Injury Report

Both teams have 4 inactive players listed on the IR with one as questionable. All of the players listed has a return date of the 28th (day of the game). Miami’s list: LB Anthony Walker Jr (questionable), TE Jack Stoll, RB Jeff Wilson Jr, C Andrew Meyer and LB Mohamed Kamara. Packers: WR Romeo Dobbs (questionable), S Kitan Oladapo, C Jacob Monk, LB Edgerrin Cooper and CB Jaire Alexander.



Game Info

Miami Dolphins vs Green Bay Packers

Thursday – November 28 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC/Universal/Peacock

Lambeau Field – Green Bay, WI



Miami Dolphins (5-6, 2-3 Away)

The Dolphins looked as if they were gearing up for next year when their franchised quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out in Game 2 with another concussion. Over the last 3 games he has been on a revenge tour. He has 1760 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Since his return the Dolphins have been a better team across the board. He will be the x-factor for the team for the rest of the season. They could sneak into the playoffs this year. They are currently sitting in second place in the AFC East standings right behind the Buffalo Bills. Players to watch: RB De’Von Achane, WR Tyreek Hill, LB Jordyn Brooks and CB Jaylen Ramsey.



Green Bay Packers (8-3, 4-2 Home)

The Packers are a good team that’s looking for a breakthrough this season. They will make the playoffs but getting to the elusive conference title game will be key. Quarterback Jordan Love has 2244 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Every week the running game is getting better since Josh Jacobs is now healthy. The offense will be the x-factor for a win at home against the Dolphins. Players to watch: WR Jayden Reed, LB Quay Waller and S Xavier McKinney.



Prediction

ESPN has the Packers with a 66.5% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Dolphins in an upset! Miami’s offense is back and rolling. I have Miami winning by 6 points. I’m going against the grain with this pick.



Final Score

Dolphins – 30

Packers – 24