Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Cowboys are Falling Fast

The Cowboys are done for the season. Watching the Cowboys over the past 6 quarters has shown me that they have to honor the games on the schedule. If the players and coaches could call in before the game and not show up, they wouldn’t come in. Half of them would be no-call no-shows to the games. I would get so upset watching ESPN and social media analysts cracking jokes about my team, but what they are saying is so true. The players look as if they don’t have any fight, effort or really care about winning. In their last 5 games, Dallas is 0-5 with losses to Detroit, San Francisco, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Houston. The only thing the Cowboys fans can say is, “We’ll be back next year!” We’ve been saying that since 1996! It’s so heartbreaking to watch my team play for the first 3 minutes of a game and then watch the game from the field like a reporter! The Commanders are next and Dan Quinn is their head coach. “Man! It’s not getting better!”



Fixing the Problems

The Cowboys main problem is the front office! Allow me to clarify my answer. Dallas needs a general manager and a player personnel director. Right now, owner Jerry Jones is the end all be all for this team. He’s a fan not a football man. Former head coach Jimmy Johnson understood personnel. He could place players in roles and get the best out of them. The hardest thing to see after every game is the swarms of reporters flocking around Jerry Jones looking for answers of why the team is in turmoil. He needs to get some people in and get this team together not him. He hasn’t figured anything out in 30 years!



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders

Sunday – November 24- 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Northwest Stadium – Landover, MD



Dallas Cowboys (3-7, 3-2 Away)

The Cowboys coaching staff has been exposed. The same plays that the Packers ran when head coach Mike McCarthy led that team are the same plays that the Cowboys are running now. Here’s the problem for this team: the offensive line, running backs and play calling has made this team the laughingstock of the NFL right now. The Cowboys need to let running back Dalvin Cook, backup quarterback Trey Lance and wide out Jalen Brooks gets some playing time. It’s hard watching Rico Dowdle rush for 34 yards a game! Please stop running trick plays with guys that are struggling to remember the snap count. On defense 2nd year defensive tackle Mazi Smith has shown that he’s been a wasted pick. Micah Parsons is the only shining light on this football team. It’s actually heartbreaking to watch Dallas play right now.



Washington Commanders (7-4, 4-1 Home)

The Commanders have been the darlings of the NFL this season. Last season they were cellar dwellers in the division and league. The Commanders front office signed former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their new head coach and the organization has made huge steps on getting better. First round draft pick Jayden Daniels won the Heisman and won the starting job for Washington. He has 2338 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He is the heartbeat for the Commanders offense. Players to watch: RB Bijon Robinson, Jr, WR Terry Mclaurin, LB Bobby Wagner and LB Dante Fowler.



Prediction

ESPN has the Commanders with a 77% chance of winning at home this weekend. They are the better team right now and their offense has way too many weapons to account for. I’m not a Washington fan and its crazy for me to pick them over my Cowboys. I can’t fool myself and make a pick from my feelings. I’m taking Washington by 12!



Final Score

Commanders – 24

Cowboys – 12