Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Detroit is for Real!

The Lions used to be the laughingstock of the NFL a few seasons ago. Right now, the Lions are one of the best teams in the NFL and are on a collision course with the reigning NFL champions Kansas City Chiefs to end the season. Over their last 5 games, the Lions have beaten the Titans by 38, Packers by 10, Texans by 3, Jacksonville by 46 and Colts by 18. This team can score in bunches while the defense is tops in every category from sacks to take aways to scoring. The Lions are poised to make it to the playoffs and make a run for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas this season.



Injury Report

Both teams have listed 5 players as inactive or doubtful for Thursday’s game. The Bears have: WR Tyler Scott, OT Kiran Amegadje, CB Ameer Speed, DE Dominique Robinson and S Elijah Hicks listed as inactive with a return date of November 28th. The Lions listed: RB David Montgomery, CB Calton Davis III, WR Kalif Raymond listed as questionable and OT Colby Sorsdal and LB Al-Quadin Muhhammed lsited as inactive with a return for all November 28th as well.



Game Info

Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions

Thursday – November 28 – 11:30 p.m.

TV: CBS

Ford Field – Detroit, MI



Chicago Bears (4-7, 0-4 Away)

The Bears started the season with high hopes for their rookie signal caller Caleb Williams under center. He has 2356 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He has played like a rookie this season. He struggles getting the ball into the end zone. He’s learning the game one snap at a time. This is a wounded team that can bounce back and pull off a surprise win. The key for a Chicago win on the road is to play some solid defense from start to finish. Players to watch: RB D’Andre Swift, WR DJ Moore, LB T.J. Edwards and CB Jaylon Johnson.



Detroit Lions (10-1, 4-1 Home)

Quarterback Jared Goff is leading what I think is the best team in football this season. He has 2761 passing yards with 20 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He threw 4 interceptions in the Jaguars game and still won, and the next week beat the Colts on the road. The world saw the debacle in Houston and somehow the Lions got the win in H-Town as well! He is the x-factor for this team, and they will keep on rolling as long as he’s under center for the Lions. Players to watch: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and S Kerby Joseph.



Prediction

ESPN has the 77.1% chance of winning at home on Thanksgiving. I’m taking the Bears with the biggest upset of the season. This game will prove that the Bears are a good team and have pieces to shock the world while spoiling some dinners along the way. I’m taking the Bears by 4.



Final Score

Bears – 31

Lions – 27