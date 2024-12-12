Navy Midshipmen vs #22 Army Black Knights Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



History of the Game

The first meeting between these two teams goes all the way back to November 29, 1890, and Navy won 24-0. The last meeting between the two was December 9, 2023, with Army winning by 6 points 17-11. There’s been 124 games played between these two teams with Navy having the lead 62-55-7. The longest winning streak between the two teams is (14) held by Navy (2002-2015). The current winning streak is (2) Army (2022-Present). This game means so much to so many people. I never cared for the game because I didn’t understand the significance of it. My dad served in the Navy and every year before his death he would invite me over to watch the big game. It’s been 3 years since my dad went to heaven, so this year I invited my son to watch it with me.



American Athletic Conference

Both teams are in the same conference this season. In seasons past the Armed Forces played as independents in every sport. Army is ranked #22 in the country, and they lead the AAC conference right now. They are 8-0 in conference while Navy is sitting the number 3 spot right behind Tulane. Navy is looking to spoil that undefeated conference streak that #22 Army has right now. This will be a great game from start to finish. America!



Game Info

Navy Midshipmen vs #22 Army Black Knights

Saturday – December 14 – 2:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Northwest Stadium – Landover, MD



Navy Midshipmen (8-3, 6-2 AAC)

The Midshipmen are 2-3 in their 5 games with wins over USF and ECU. They have losses to Norte Dame, Rice and Tulane. Navy is led by junior quarterback Blake Horvath. He has 1154 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He will be the x-factor for Navy in this one. He will need to spread the ball around and allow the offensive line to protect him. Players to watch: QB Blake Horvath, RB Eli Heidenreich, LB Collins Ramos, CB Dahaun Peele and PK Nathan Kirkwood.



#22 Army Black Knights (11-1, 8-0 AAC)

The Black Knights are led by “Captain America” quarterback Bryson Daily. He leads the team in passing and rushing this season. He will be the player that everyone will be watching. This is his senior season and he’s been playing lights out. He has 8 passing touchdowns with 29 rushing touchdowns this season. Players to watch: WR Casey Reynolds, LB Andon Thomas, CB Jayden Mayes, WR Can Schurr and PK Trey Gronotte.



Prediction

ESPN has the Black Knights with a 66% chance of winning this game and heading into the nation Radiance Technologies Independent bowl. I’m taking the Black Knights by 9! #22 Army has been one of the best teams in football this year.



Final Score

#22 Black Knights – 22

Midshipmen – 13