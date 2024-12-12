Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Season is Now a Complete Wash

The only two players on this team are linebacker Micah Parson and LB DeMarvion Overstreet. I say that because these guys have been the only two guys that have been a constant for Dallas this year. To watch Dallas give the Bengals a win when they had them on ropes was heartbreaking. Here’s the sad part about this team. There is no one in the organization from the head coach to players in the locker room that holds the team accountable. They can go through the motions like they want to win but body language during the games shows the fans different.



Injury Report

Both teams have players listed as questionable or on the IR. The Cowboys have 3 listed as questionable, 1 listed as doubtful and 1 on the IR: S Jaunyeh Thomas, CB CJ Godwin and G Cooper Beebe (questionable) LB DeMarvion Overshown is out for the season and CB Josh Butler is on the injury reserve. Carolina: CB Caleb Farley, LB Jadeveon Clowney, WR Jalen Coker, CB Jaycee Horn and RB Raheem Blackshear all listed as questionable with a return date of December 15th.



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers

Sunday – December 15 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC

.

Dallas Cowboys (5-8, 4-2 Away)

The Cowboys dropped an easy game on Monday to the Cincinnati Bengals. It was hard watching a player that thought he was doing a good job only to give the ball back to the Bengals. Dallas’ running game has picked up in the last 3 games and everything else is getting worse. Play calling will be huge for this game. Dallas struggles with in-game adjustments especially when they fall behind. Dallas is 0-6 when trailing at halftime. Look for the defense to play lights out while the offense try to figure out what’s next for them. Starting Trey Lance would be a huge lift for the offense.



Carolina Panthers (3-10, 2-5 Home)

The Panthers are basically the walking dead. They need some veterans in that organization that can lead this young team. Say what you want, but this team will be a whole lot better when they use their young talent to their strengths. Quarterback Bryce Young needs a chance to be him not what the coaches wants him to be. Players to watch: RB Chuba Hubbard, WR Xavier Legette, S Xavier Woods, LB Trevin Wallace and PK Eddy Pineiro.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 52.9% chance of winning this one on the road. Dallas is a team that’s waiting for a leader to emerge and lead them. I’m taking Dallas by 7! The Panthers are dropping games by 5 points or less. If you’re a betting man, take Dallas and the points, it’s the safest bet.



Final Score

Cowboys – 28

Panthers – 21