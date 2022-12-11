Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Chargers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday – December 11 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA



Records Before the Game

Miami Dolphins (8-4, 3-3 Away)

Los Angeles Chargers (6-6, 2-3 Home)



Who would’ve ever thought that the Miami Dolphins would be one of the best teams in football. I’m serious, the Dolphins it seems, haven’t been good since the days of Dan Marino and the Marks Brothers (Clayton and Duper). The Miami fan base stretches from Florida to Hawaii. The Chargers were favored to go to the Super Bowl this year but have found themselves on the back burner staying warm this year. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Sunday Night Football match up.



Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are led by a young vibrant quarterback from the Alabama Crimson Tide. Tua Tagovailoa has passed for 2,859 yards with 21 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He’s one of the league’s most accurate passers but he is injury-prone. Wideout Tyreek Hill is leading the league in reception yards with 1,379 while averaging 14.4 yards per catch. When Hill catches the ball he’s dangerous. He’s also in the top 10 receivers with dropped passes this season. Running back Raheem Mostert will need to get the ball early and often in this one.



Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have a dynamic young quarterback as well in Justin Herbert. He will be a household name in a few years for sure. Don’t get me wrong he’s good now but will be much, much better in a couple of years. The Chargers offense is averaging 22.7 points per game. The defense on the other hand is giving up 25.8 points on their side of the ball. The defense will need to create turnovers and play tougher in the red zone to pull out a win at home this week.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chargers with a 56.2% chance of winning at home this week. The key for victory will be tough defense for both teams. I’m taking the Chargers by 9! This will be one of the best games this weekend.



Final Score

Chargers – 30

Dolphins – 21