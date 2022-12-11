Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – December 11 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

AT&T Stadium – Dallas, TX



Records Before the Game

Houston Texans (1-10-1, 1-5 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (9-3, 6-1 Home)



The Cowboys are on a 3-game winning streak since losing at Green Bay. The Cowboy’s defense has sparked a flame in the offense as of late. The defense is in the top 10 in every category from sacks to tackles for loss. The key for this Dallas team will be how the defense plays, creating turnovers and forcing teams to punt early and often in games. The offense will need to run the ball which would open the passing game. Let’s take a look at this week’s in-state rival the Houston Texans at home in Dallas.



Offensive Play Calling is Key

Dallas has an offense that can score running the ball, throwing the ball and field goals efficiently and with precision. The Cowboys defense has been on a scoring binge as of late. The one thing that really gets under the skin of Cowboy fans are the failed trick plays! Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will need to keep the offense simple and to the point. Run the ball! Dallas has the best one-two punch in the league. The key is keeping the defense guessing! No trick plays one our side of the 50-yard line.



Houston Texans

The Texans are not a good team. Their record is a reflection of this fact. They have the talent to compete, but they can’t close out games because they can’t score points. The Texans offense is averaging 15.7 points per game while the defense is giving up 23.9 point on that side of the ball. The Texans have lost games in the 3rd and 4th quarters because the defense is way too tired and can’t make plays. The defense is giving up 160 rushing yards and 222 passing yards to opposition. That’s a recipe for disaster! Expect the Texans to battle and put up a good fight in the first half, but the second half will be their downfall.



Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are rocking and rolling right now. In their last 5 games, Dallas is 4-1 with key wins over Chicago, Minnesota, NY Giants and Indianapolis Colts. The one game they dropped in Green Bay was a wakeup call for this team. Over the past 3 games the defense has given up 14.3 points per game (average). The defense is playing more physical, and the offense is finally finding themselves scoring and sustaining long scoring drives. The Cowboys special teams will need to to find a way to capitalize on kickoff returns. Dallas has one of the best young returners in the league, but KaVontae Turpin hasn’t returned a kickoff for a touchdown this season.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 94.8% chance of winning at home this week. The Texans will come into Dallas and put a fight. Don’t let their record fool you! I’m taking Dallas by 13!



Final Score

Cowboys – 33

Texans – 20