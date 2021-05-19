Meet the “Team of 20” PGA Club Professionals Competing in the 2021 PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — The PGA of America congratulates the “Team of 20” PGA Club Professionals who will compete this week among the strongest field in golf in the 2021 PGA Championship at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

The 2021 PGA Championship will be televised on CBS Sports and ESPN from May 20-23, as the world’s best players compete for the title of PGA Champion and the coveted Wanamaker Trophy.

The players earned a berth last month at the PGA Professional Championship in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Let’s meet the PGA Team of 20:

PLAYER HOMETOWN CLUB/FACILITY PGA SECTION PGA CHAMPIONSHIP EXPERIENCE Danny Balin, PGA Lake Success, N.Y. Fresh Meadow C.C. Metropolitan 2010-13, 2018-20 Peter Ballo, PGA Stamford, Conn. Silvermine Golf Club Inc. Metropolitan Debut Alex Beach, PGA Rye, N.Y. Westchester C.C. Metropolitan 2017, 2019-20 Frank Bensel Jr., PGA Purchase, N.Y. Century C.C. Metropolitan 2004, 2012 Tyler Collet, PGA Vero Beach, Fla. John’s Island Club South Florida Debut Ben Cook, PGA Caledonia, Mich. Yankee Springs Golf Course Michigan 2019-20 Mark Geddes, PGA Coronado, Calif. Coronado Golf Course Southern California Debut Larkin Gross, PGA Center Cross, Va. Springfield Golf & C.C. Middle Atlantic Debut Derek Holmes, PGA Cottage Grove, Minn. PXG Minneapolis Minnesota Debut Greg Koch, PGA Orlando, Fla. The Ritz-Carlton

Golf Club Grande Lakes

Orlando North Florida Debut Rob Labritz, PGA Pound Ridge, N.Y. GlenArbor Golf Club Metropolitan 2002-03, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019-20 Brad Marek, PGA Berkeley, Calif. Corica Park Northern California Debut Tim Pearce, PGA Birmingham, Mich. Birmingham C.C. Michigan Debut Ben Polland, PGA Manhasset, N.Y. Shooting Star Golf Club Rocky Mountain 2015-16 Patrick Rada, PGA Jupiter, Fla. McArthur Golf Club South Florida Debut Sonny Skinner, PGA Sylvester, Ga. PGA Life Member Georgia 2008, 2010, 2013 Stuart Smith, PGA Reno, Nev. Somersett Golf & C.C. Northern California 2011, 2013 Joe Summerhays, PGA Syracuse, Utah Eagle Lake Golf Course Utah 2016 Omar Uresti, PGA Austin, Texas PGA Life Member Southern Texas 2015-18 Brett Walker, PGA Jupiter, Fla. Sunnybrook Golf Club Philadelphia Debut

The PGA Championship is the only all-professional major in men’s golf. It began in 1916, just months after the birth of the PGA of America, and annually features the strongest field in golf, based on the Official World Golf Ranking.