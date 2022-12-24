Los Angeles Chargers vs Indianapolis Colts Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Los Angeles Chargers vs Indianapolis Colts

Monday – December 26 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN



Records Before the Game

Los Angeles Chargers (8-6, 4-3 Away)

Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1, 2-4 Home)



This season is coming to a close and the playoffs are right around the corner. The Colts have been officially eliminated, while the Chargers are in the thick of things. This game can go the wrong way for the Chargers if the Colts win at home. Let’s take a look at the Monday Night Football AFC clash between these two teams.



AFC at a Glance

The AFC is pretty much wide open. Last season around this time, the NFC was in a bad place but won the Super Bowl. The AFC has a chance to claim the championship but there’s a log jam at the top of the conference. Keep an eye on teams like the Chargers, Raiders, Bills and Jets.



Los Angeles Chargers

Quarterback Justin Herbert is finding many different ways to get the offense on track. In the beginning of the season, he was crowned the young king from the previous year at quarterback. This season started off horribly when the Chargers lost a couple of very winnable games. In their last 5 games, the Chargers are 3-2 with wins over Tennessee, Miami and Arizona. Keep an eye on wide out Joshua Palmer he will be the x-factor in the Chargers passing game. Lastly LB Joey Bosa will be out for this game but the Chargers defense should still be able to make the Colts one dimensional on offense.



Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have once again benched quarterback Matt Ryan. The team had a major breakdown on the road in Minnesota last week. They blew a 33-point lead only to lose in overtime by a field goal. Matt Ryan has the dubious distinction of being on the losing end of the largest Super Bowl blown lead and now the largest regular season game lead. Obviously Ryan isn’t playing on the defense but he’ll still wear the crown. The only thing going right for the Colts these day is the kicking game. The offense is averaging 17.5 points a game while defense is giving up 24.1 on their side of the ball. This team will need a major overhaul just to get back to having a decent product on the field. Perhaps with Nick Foles starting at qb, the process has begun.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chargers with a 70.4% chance of winning on the road this week. The over/under is 45.5, so take the under. The Colts are struggling. I’m taking the Chargers by 10!



Final Score

Chargers – 31

Colts – 21