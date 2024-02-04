Kenrich Williams jersey retired, TCU falls to Texas 77-66

|1
|2
|43
|34
|77
|32
|34
|66
Team Stats
|FG
|29-57
|27-54
|Field Goal %
|50.9
|50.0
|3PT
|6-12
|7-12
|Three Point %
|50.0
|58.3
|FT
|13-15
|5-7
|Free Throw %
|86.7
|71.4
|Rebounds
|34
|21
|Offensive Rebounds
|14
|7
|Defensive Rebounds
|20
|14
|Assists
|14
|17
|Steals
|11
|6
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Total Turnovers
|16
|14
|Points Off Turnovers
|13
|18
|Fast Break Points
|13
|16
|Points in Paint
|44
|28
|Fouls
|14
|14
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|11
|10
Team Notes
- TCU moved to 70-121 all-time against Texas.
- TCU dropped to 10-2 at home this season and 3-2 at home in the Big 12.
- TCU dropped to 31-24 as a top 25 team under Jamie Dixon.
- The Frogs forced 16 Longhorn turnovers. TCU has forced its opponents into 13 or more turnovers in all but two games this season.
- TCU retired the jersey of Kenrich Williams with a halftime ceremony. He’s the fifth Horned Frog to have his jersey retired for men’s basketball.
- The announced attendance of 7,894 was the fourth largest in TCU history.
Courtesy TCU Basketball