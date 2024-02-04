News Ticker

Kenrich Williams jersey retired, TCU falls to Texas 77-66

February 4, 2024 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2
Texas 43 34 77
TCU 32 34 66

Team Stats

 
FG 29-57 27-54
Field Goal % 50.9 50.0
3PT 6-12 7-12
Three Point % 50.0 58.3
FT 13-15 5-7
Free Throw % 86.7 71.4
Rebounds 34 21
Offensive Rebounds 14 7
Defensive Rebounds 20 14
Assists 14 17
Steals 11 6
Blocks 5 4
Total Turnovers 16 14
Points Off Turnovers 13 18
Fast Break Points 13 16
Points in Paint 44 28
Fouls 14 14
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 11 10

Team Notes

  • TCU moved to 70-121 all-time against Texas.
  • TCU dropped to 10-2 at home this season and 3-2 at home in the Big 12. 
  • TCU dropped to 31-24 as a top 25 team under Jamie Dixon
  • The Frogs forced 16 Longhorn turnovers. TCU has forced its opponents into 13 or more turnovers in all but two games this season. 
  • TCU retired the jersey of Kenrich Williams with a halftime ceremony. He’s the fifth Horned Frog to have his jersey retired for men’s basketball.
  • The announced attendance of 7,894 was the fourth largest in TCU history. 

Courtesy TCU Basketball

