Iowa State Cyclones vs #4 TCU Horned Frogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Iowa State Cyclones vs #4 TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday – November 26 – 3:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX



Records Before the Game

Iowa State Cyclones (4-7, 1-7 Big 12)

#4 TCU Horned Frogs (11-0, 8-0 Big 12)



TCU has been one of the best teams in country since the start of the 2022 season. I believe that the Horned Frogs are the most disrespected team in the country as well. Talking heads are predicting that the Frogs won’t be in the College Football Playoff. TCU will prove to football world that they are for real! No paper champions coming from the Big 12 …ever again!



Big 12 Conference

The Big 12 have seen the Horned Frogs wreck the conference and take control of the Big 12. Keep in mind that TCU will be a staple in conference for years to come. Can they keep their undefeated dream season in tact?

Iowa State Cyclones

In recent years, the Iowa State program has been making some noise. They were in the Big 12 title game a few years back. They started off the year winning three in a row including a 10-7 nail-biter against their in-state rival Iowa. Quarterback Hunter Dekkers is only a sophomore but has grown into a bona fide leader for the Cyclones. He has 2938 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Running back Jirehl Brock will be the catalyst to derail the Horned Frogs this weekend. He has 445 rushing yards with 3 touchdowns. The Cyclone defense will be the x-factor for the team in Ft. Worth.



#4 TCU Horned Frogs

Undefeated. That’s all the motivation the Frogs should need heading into this game. Senior quarterback Max Duggan has been on top of his game. He has 2852 passing yards with 26 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. His QBR of 78.6 ranks him in 13th place in the country. Running back Kendre Miller has 184 carries with 1188 yards and 14 touchdowns. Feeding him the ball will open up the passing game for the Frogs. Keep an eye on wide receiver Quentin Johnston as he is listed as questionable for this game.



Prediction

ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 73.3% chance of winning at home this weekend. The over/under is 47.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking TCU by 12! The Horned Frogs will continue the streak and stay relevant in the playoffs this season.



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 35

Cyclones – 23