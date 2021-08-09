Cheap Trick @ Billy Bob’s

Cheap Trick lived up to their introduction as the ” “The Best F*cking Rock Band You Have Ever Seen,” and they were possibly the Loudest F*cking Rock Band ever to grace the stage at Billy Bob’s. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famers delivered a full-on “blow the doors of the joint” rock show Friday night… in the best sense.

The Cheap Trick founding members Rick Nielsen and Robin Zander are joined by Rick’s son, Daxx Nielsen, replacing Bun E. Carlos on drums, and Robin’s son, Robin Taylor Zander, stepping in for Tom Petersson on bass and back up vocals.

The kids had no trouble keeping up with their dads’ legendary onstage energy as they kicked off the show with “Hello There,”the first song on their iconic live album “Cheap Trick at Budokan.”