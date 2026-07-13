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Four run 8th inning lift Rangers over Astros 7-3

July 11, 2026 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, Houston Astros, MLB, Texas Rangers

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
HOU   0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 3 8 0
TEX    2 0 0 0 1 0 0 4 7 8 0

Scoring Summary

Inning

 HOU TEX
  1st Nimmo doubled to left, Langford scored, Jung to third. 0 1
  1st Burger grounded out to shortstop, Jung scored. 0 2
  5th Pederson homered to right (396 feet). 0 3
  6th Alvarez homered to right center (455 feet). 1 3
  7th Diaz homered to left (415 feet), Wade Jr. scored. 3 3
  8th Langford homered to left (404 feet). 3 4
  8th Burger homered to left center (407 feet), Jung scored and Nimmo scored. 3 7

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