Four run 8th inning lift Rangers over Astros 7-3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|HOU 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|8
|0
|TEX 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|–
|7
|8
|0
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|HOU
|TEX
|1st
|Nimmo doubled to left, Langford scored, Jung to third.
|0
|1
|1st
|Burger grounded out to shortstop, Jung scored.
|0
|2
|5th
|Pederson homered to right (396 feet).
|0
|3
|6th
|Alvarez homered to right center (455 feet).
|1
|3
|7th
|Diaz homered to left (415 feet), Wade Jr. scored.
|3
|3
|8th
|Langford homered to left (404 feet).
|3
|4
|8th
|Burger homered to left center (407 feet), Jung scored and Nimmo scored.
|3
|7