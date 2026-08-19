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Rangers throw a shutout, beat Nationals 5-0

August 19, 2026 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Texas Rangers

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
WAS   0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 0
TEX    1 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 5 11 0

Scoring Summary

 WSH TEX
  1st Burger grounded into double play, shortstop to second to first, Langford scored, Seager out at second. 0 1
  2nd Foscue homered to left (400 feet). 0 2
  3rd Nimmo grounded into fielder’s choice to second, Langford scored, Seager third. Washington Nationals challenged: call on the field was upheld. 0 3
  3rd Foscue walked, Seager scored, Duran to second, Nimmo to third. 0 4
  3rd Freeman reached on infield single to third, Nimmo scored, Foscue to second, Duran to third. 0 5

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