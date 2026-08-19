Rangers throw a shutout, beat Nationals 5-0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|WAS 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|TEX 1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|–
|5
|11
|0
|
Scoring Summary
|WSH
|TEX
|1st
|Burger grounded into double play, shortstop to second to first, Langford scored, Seager out at second.
|0
|1
|2nd
|Foscue homered to left (400 feet).
|0
|2
|3rd
|Nimmo grounded into fielder’s choice to second, Langford scored, Seager third. Washington Nationals challenged: call on the field was upheld.
|0
|3
|3rd
|Foscue walked, Seager scored, Duran to second, Nimmo to third.
|0
|4
|3rd
|Freeman reached on infield single to third, Nimmo scored, Foscue to second, Duran to third.
|0
|5