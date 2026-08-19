Rangers throw a shutout, beat Nationals 5-0

1st Burger grounded into double play, shortstop to second to first, Langford scored, Seager out at second. 0 1

2nd Foscue homered to left (400 feet). 0 2

3rd Nimmo grounded into fielder’s choice to second, Langford scored, Seager third. Washington Nationals challenged: call on the field was upheld. 0 3

3rd Foscue walked, Seager scored, Duran to second, Nimmo to third. 0 4