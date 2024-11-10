Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Rams Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Monday Night Football Madness

Monday Night Football has been a staple of television and entertainment for 30 plus years. This game is so important to the league because it wraps up the football week while the rest of us are starting our work week. TV ratings start on Monday and sports has always been in the forefront. These two teams have been considered top tier teams in football for the past 4 years. Right now, both teams are struggling to get back into the lead of their divisions and back into the playoffs.



Injury Report

Both teams have starters and impact players listed on the Injury Report. The Dolphins and Rams have 5 players listed and possible return date of November 11th right in time for this game. Dolphins on the list: CB Kader Kohou, FB Alec Ingold, TE Julian Hill, S Jevon Holland and LB Emmanuel Ogbah. The Rams have 5 players listed as well: P Ethan Evans, CB Charles Woods, S Kamren Curl, G Devin Dotson and WR Demarcus Robinson.



Game Info

Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Rams

Monday – November 11 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA



Miami Dolphins (2-6, 1-3 Away)

The Dolphins have a chance to turn their season around. In their last 5 games, the Dolphins are 1-4 with losses to Tennessee, Indianapolis, Arizona and Buffalo. The have a chance this game because starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is making his second consecutive start while being out with a concussion 4 games ago. In order for this team to be successful they will need to run the ball. Running backs De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert will probably split duties carrying the ball. The running game will be the x-factor for the Dolphins on Monday night.



Los Angeles Rams (4-4, 3-1 Home)

The Rams have been on a 3-game winning streak as of late. The have quality wins over Seattle, Minnesota and Las Vegas. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is red hot right now. The offense is averaging 25.1 point per game over their last three wins. The defense is only giving up 19 points per game. Look for the offense to open up with misdirection and play action passes right from the beginning of the game. The Dolphins defense will have their hands full Monday night.



Prediction

ESPN has the Rams with a 54.8% chance of winning at home this week. The over/under is 50.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking the Rams by 7. They are the better team right now.



Final Score

Rams – 31

Dolphins – 24