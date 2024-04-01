Dallas Mavericks: Winning at the Right Time!

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Last 10-games

The Dallas Mavericks have gone 9-1 in their last 10 games and are currently riding a 7-game winning streak heading into Tuesday’s night matchup against the Golden State Warriors. This is a make-up game due to Warriors assistant coach, Dejan Milojević who passed away 3 months ago as a result of a heart attack. Dallas has played some great ball over their last 7 games which has propelled them into 5th place in the Western Conference. They are 2 games behind the LA Clippers and a half game ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans. Dallas can solidify their position in 5th place with 3 wins this week. Keep an eye on the Pelicans, Timberwolves and Kings this week. These teams will play a huge part in Dallas sitting as a 5 seed. The season is winding down and teams are jockeying for their best playoff seed. There are only 8 games left and if Dallas can keep this momentum leading into the playoffs, they could easily make it out of the first round against anybody.



Down the Stretch

Dallas has blasted the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings (twice) Utah (twice) over their last 5 games. Dallas will need to continue to apply pressure on teams after half time. Dallas is 27-19 when they win by 10 points or more but sit at 22-25 against teams .500 above. The key will be rebounding and creating turnovers. Keep an eye on PG Tim Hardaway, Jr and Dante Exum coming off of the bench down the stretch. They will play a huge role in scoring when Luka and Kyrie take a breather.



Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central



Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors

Date: April 2

Time: 9:00 PM

TV: Bally Sports

As mentioned at the top of this article, this will be the makeup game. This could be a trap game for the Mavericks. The Warriors are on a 4-game win streak and beating Dallas at home will end Dallas’ 7 game streak. I don’t think this happens. I’m taking Dallas by 7 on the road.

Final Score: Warriors 121 – Mavericks 128



Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: April 4

Time: 6:30 PM

TV: Bally Sports

The Hawks are a good team but have struggled this season. Atlanta has gone 4-1 in their last 5 games with wins over Boston (twice), Portland and Charlotte. They could play spoiler against the Mavericks in the AAC for this game. Look for Dallas to take control of this game early and win by 15!

Final Score: Hawks 104 – Mavericks 119



Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors

Date: April 5

Time: 7:30 PM

TV: Bally Sports

This will be the second game against the Warriors in 4 days. Dallas will need to keep the momentum against the Warriors and pull out a win at home. Look for the bench to play a huge part in getting a win at home. Kyrie Irving will be the player to watch for the Mavericks in this one.

Final Score: Mavericks 106 – Warriors 100



Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: April 7

Time: 2:30 PM

TV: Bally Sports

Dallas will need to come out strong and hit the Rockets right in the mouth like they did at the end of March. The Mavs won that game by 18 on the road. Prior to that game Houston was on an 11-game winning streak until the Mavericks put in some work. Look for the Mavericks to sweep Houston this year.

Final Score: Rockets 95 – Mavericks 123