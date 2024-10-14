Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



AFC East

As poorly as both of these teams are playing right now the Bills are currently sitting in 1st place in the AFC East while the Jets are currently sitting in 2nd place. The Miami Dolphins have the 3rd spot while the Patriots are in last. A win for either the Bills or Jets solidifies first place Monday night. Both teams are on a 2-game losing streak. The Bills dropped their last two games to Baltimore and Houston on the road. The Jets lost their last two to Denver and Minnesota at home. The winner of this game would take control of one of the weakiest divisions in football.



What to watch for

The quarterbacks will be on full display on Monday night. Can Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers get the team on track with a win at home? Will the Bills signal caller stop their two-game slide and get a much-needed win on the road at MetLife Stadium. The loser of this game will take a back seat in their first meeting in the division. This game will be huge for both teams. This will be a close game.



Game Info

Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets

Monday – October 14 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN/ABC

MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NY



Buffalo Bills (3-2, 1-2 Away)

The Bills are led by quarterback Josh Allen. Over the last two games the Bills offense is averaging 27 points per game, and he is the x-factor for the offense. The defense will need to create some stops and get the ball back to the offense to score some points. Two key weapons are listed as questionable for this contest. Running back James Cook and wide out Khalil Shakir is on the list. Other players will need to step up and get the ball into the end zone. Players to watch: LB Dorian Williams, CB Ja’Marcus Ingram and PK Tyler Bass.



New York Jets (2-3, 1-1 Home)

The Jets mortgaged the organization on the veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Over the past 2 weeks, the team dropped two games, and the head coach was relieved of his duties. The only way this team can turn this thing around is to get into the playoffs this season. I’m not sure if the Rodgers trade was good one for this team but it sold some tickets. Running back Breece Hall will be the x-factor for this team moving forward. Just give him the ball and let him to do his thing. The defense will be on full display for this game. Keep an eye on that side of the ball for some momentum changing plays.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bills with a 54.6% chance of winning on the road in New York. The over/under is 40.5, so take the over in this one. It will be a shootout. I’m taking the Bills by 6! They are the better team right now. This is an easy pick to make!



Final Score

Bills – 31

Jets – 25