Denver Broncos vs Cincinnati Bengals Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



AFC at a Glance

The AFC West and AFC North is pretty much jumbled up right now. Everyone is jockeying for position with one game left in the regular season after this week’s games. The Broncos sit in 3rd place in the AFC West right behind the 9-6 Chargers who own the tie breaker based on head-to-head losses and way ahead of the 3-12 Raiders. The Bengals sit in 3rd place behind the Ravens and Steelers and their 10-5 records. The Browns are 3-12 in the AFC North and focusing on their upcoming draft picks. The winner of this game will get one game closer to making the playoffs as a Wild Card team. A Denver win and a Chargers loss will put them in second place right behind the Chiefs. The Bengals will need several games to go their way just to get in the playoffs this season.



Injury Report

Both teams have players listed as questionable with Denver listing 3 players out for this game. Denver: CB Riley Moss and RB Jaleel McLaughlin as questionable with a return date for 12/28 while S Delarrin Turner-Yell, RB Tyler Badie and LB Alex Singleton on the IR. Cincinnati: DT Sheldon Rankins, DE Sam Hubbard, TE Tanner Hudson, OT Amarius Mims and OT Orlando Brown Jr listed as questionable with a return date 12/28.



Game Info

Denver Broncos vs Cincinnati Bengals

Saturday – December 28 – 3:30 p.m.

TV: NFL Network

Paycor Stadium – Cincinnati, OH



Denver Broncos (9-6, 4-4 Away)

The Broncos are 4-1 in their last 5 games with wins over the Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns and Indiana Colts. The Broncos are winning tough games with rookie quarterback Bo Nix. He has 3235 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He will be the x-factor for the Broncos this week. Keep an eye on the Broncos offensive line they will be a huge part of a Broncos win if they can protect Bo Nix. Players to watch: RB Javonte Williams, WR Courtland Sutton, S Brandon Jones, CB Pat Surtain II and PK Will Lutz.



Cincinnati Bengals (7-8, 2-5 Home)

The Bengals started this season off in a bad way losing games to struggling teams. The Bengals are on a 3-game winning streak right now with wins over the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns. The Bengals are on the outside looking in. A win would bring them closer to making the playoffs and need key losses from a few other similar situated teams. The x-factor for the Bengals will be the defensive line and linebackers for the Bengals this week. Players to watch: RB Chase Brown, WR Ja’Marr Chase, WR Tee Higgins, LB Germaine Pratt and S Geno Stone.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bengals with a 57.1% chance of winning at home week. The over/under is 49.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking the Bengals by 6. This game will come down to who can make field goals and how well both defenses play in cold weather.



Final Score

Bengals – 30

Broncos – 24