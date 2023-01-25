Dallas Mavericks: Making Things Right

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



“Are you watching what I’m watching?” The Dallas Mavericks are a team that can play with any team in the NBA. I don’t think that they believe that they can beat teams on a nightly basis. Over the last 5 games, Dallas is 1-4 with losses to: LA Clippers by 14, Atlanta by 25, Portland (twice) by an average of 17 points. Keep in mind that Dallas is currently 3rd in the division and 5th in the Western Conference.



The Mavericks are averaging 112.6 points per game while giving up 112.2 points to opposition. The margin of error is .4! Allow me to translate that for you. If Dallas grabs on average 7 more rebounds and score 5 more points this team will be in 2nd place in the West. They are 17-8 at home and 8-15 on the road. Keep in mind second chance points is what is killing Dallas. Dallas will need to buckle down on the defensive end and distribute the ball early in the shot clock to give the team a chance both at home and on the road. Let’s take a look at this week’s Dallas Mavericks home and road games.



1/24 – 7:30 p.m. – Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

This game should be one of the more winnable games of the week. Washington is on a 2-game winning streak. The key for the Wizards is playing tough on the defensive end. Dallas should take notes and attack the rim on the defensive side of the floor. I’m taking Dallas by 20 plus. Final Score: Wizards 99 – Mavericks 120



1/26 – 9:00 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns – TV: TNT

Dallas will need to come out strong and play hard and smart. Dallas will need to run the offense through Tim Hardaway, Jr. He will be the x-factor because he can match up well against the Suns back court. Luka Doncic is only looking to score points. He’s a liability on the defensive end and no one’s talking about it. Dallas needs this win. I’m taking the Suns by 8!

Final Score: Mavericks 112 – Suns 120



1/28 – 8:00 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Utah is one of the league’s most intriguing teams. They are solid on the defensive end but getting second chance points on the offensive end keeps them in the game. Dallas will need to rebound on both ends of the floor. Here’s a great idea, Dallas will need to have a player in the box for the sole purpose of rebounding. I’m taking Dallas by 6! Final Score: Mavericks 121 – Jazz 115



1/30 – 7:30 p.m. – Detroit Piston vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Dallas has a gimme in this one. Detroit will put up a fight before the floor falls in on them. The Pistons are 6-19 on the road and this game will be like the others for Detroit. Dallas has a chance to pick up a much-needed win. Keep an eye on SG Spencer Dinwiddie in this one. He will be the x-factor for a Dallas win at home. I’m taking Dallas by 15! Final Score: Pistons 88 – Mavericks 103