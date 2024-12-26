New Mexico Bowl Preview: Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs TCU Horned Frogs

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



New Mexico Bowl History

The New Mexico Bowl started in 2006 and is played on the campus of New Mexico State University. The conference tie-in are with the Mountain West Conference and Conference – USA, previous tie-in were Western Athletics Conference (2006-2010) and Pac-12 (2021-2013). This year’s payout is $1.05 million. This bowl will boost the winner of this game in terms of recruiting and exposure. Eligibility for this game is 6-wins and the bowl governor’s vote for both teams.



Favored to Win?

The Horned Frogs are favored by ESPN, USA Today, The Sporting News and CBS Sports to easily win this game. TCU was heavily favored to win 3 games this season and dropped them to teams with mediocre talent. In their last 3 bowl games TCU is 2-1 with wins over California in the 2018 Cheez-it Bowl, 2022 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan 51-45 and their embarrassing loss in the 2023 National Championship game to Georgia 65-7. This will be a much-needed bowl win for the team.



Game Info

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday – December 28 – 1:15p.m.

TV: ESPN

University Stadium – Albuquerque, NM



Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-3 Sun Belt)

The Ragin’ Cajuns were one of the quiet teams in the Sun Belt Conference this season. They finished in the top spot in the West division. The team is led by senior quarterback Ben Wooldrige. He has 2392 passing yards with 17 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He’s most dangerous when the pocket collapses and he’s forced to make a play. He will be the x-factor for the offense. Players to watch: RB Bill Davis, WR Lance LeGrenre, LB K.C. Ossai and S Tyre Skipper.



TCU Horned Frogs (8-4 Big 12)

The Horned Frogs is geared to make a push to win this game and get better next year. TCU really needs this win in order to get back to their rightful place in the Big 12. Quarterback Josh Hoover will be the catalyst for TCU’s team. He has 3697 passing yards with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He will be the key for the offense. Players to watch: RB Cam Cook, WR Jack Bech, LB Johnny Hodges and S Bud Clark.



Prediction

ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 69.6% chance of winning this game and hoisting the New Mexico Bowl trophy. The over/under is 58.5, so take the over in this one. The line is TCU -12. I’m taking the Horned Frogs by 14!



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 35

Ragin’ Cajuns – 21