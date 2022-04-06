Dallas Mavericks Playoff Tickets Go on Sale April 9

Dallas is ALL IN for their third straight playoff run! Dallas Mavericks round one home game playoff tickets will go on sale to current Club Maverick Members in a special presale opportunity to purchase extra tickets on Saturday, Apr. 9 starting at 9 a.m. Mavs Insiders will also have a presale opportunity starting at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available for the general public to purchase at 12 p.m.

MFFLs can purchase tickets for home games one and two of the first round.

Once tickets go on sale, there will be a four-ticket limit per transaction.

Individual game ticket inventory is limited, and tickets are expected to sell quickly.

Fans can purchase tickets online at Mavs.com or call 214-747-Mavs and speak to a Mavericks Sales Representative.