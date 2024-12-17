Dallas Mavericks: Home for the Holidays!

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Continuing to Improve

The Dallas Mavericks are 12-2 in their last 14 games. On Sunday night the Mavericks 3 ball went flying! Mavericks forward Klay Thompson made his second appearance against Golden State this season and dropped 29 points while Luka Doncic scored 45 in the win. Over their last 14 games, Dallas has taken Portland, Memphis, Washington, Toronto and Golden State to the woodshed just to name a few. This week Dallas is hosting the Clippers in back-to-back games at home at the AAC. Dallas is 17-9 and in 4th place in the Western Conference right behind the Houston Rockets and just ahead of the Denver Nuggets. Keep an eye on Dallas because this week will play a huge part of Dallas getting into the 3rd spot in the West with Houston struggling at this point. In the division Dallas sits in the middle of the Southwest with the Memphis Grizzlies leading the division by 1 game. Dallas will need to take care of business this week at home to take over the division before the Christmas. Dallas is hosting the Clippers (2 games), Portland and Minnesota at home this week. I can see them winning all four of their upcoming games.



Player Rotation

Dallas is notorious for pulling the hot hand out of games. Here’s the problem with that: when you pull the hot hand out of games, bench players are cold and point production drops. This is a problem for this team. Coaches usually keep the hot players in until they run dry, but in this case, I’ve seen Kyrie get hot and then get pulled. Bringing these young players in cold allows opposing teams to make a run. Dallas is a team that struggles playing catch up. When this happens Dallas starts launching bad shots and taking ill-advised 3-point shots late into the shot clock.



Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks

Thursday – 12/19 – 7:30 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be the game that Dallas imposes their will on the Clippers. We know that James Harden is going to put up some big numbers, but the problem is containing Norman Powell. He’s the leading scorer for the Clippers this season. Dallas is favored to win this one easily. Players to watch for the Clippers: Norman Powell, James Harden and Ivica Zubac. For the Mavericks: Kyrie Irvin, Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively II. I have Dallas winning this one in a big way!

Final Score: Clippers 100 – Mavericks 129



Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks

Saturday – 12/21 – 7:30 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be the second game of the back-to back at home against the Clippers. It’s the second game of the four-game contest against the Clippers this season. Dallas will need to play big in the paint and control the clock in this one. They can’t allow the Clippers to get into the open floor and take 3-point shots. If the Mavericks start off cold, they will need to break runs by fouling the Clippers in the open court. Rebounding will be key this game. Players to watch: C Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II!

Final Score: Clippers 97 – Mavericks 114



Portland Trailblazers vs Dallas Mavericks

Monday – 12/23 – 7:30 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

Dallas should be in a really good place record wise at this point. The Portland Trail Blazers are struggling right now. Dallas will need to come right out and apply pressure to them early and often. Portland is one of those teams that struggles in the paint and will turn the ball over in the open floor and in sets. Players to watch: The Portland starting five and the Mavericks bench. I’m taking Dallas easily!

Final Score: Trailblazers 94 – Mavericks 117



Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks

Wednesday – 12/25 – 1:30 p.m. – TV: ABC/ESPN

This game will showcase the new look Mavericks because the team is beginning to mesh with the new players. This will be the coming out party for Klay Thompson and Spencer Dinwiddie. The NBA will be put on notice. The Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards will be hungry, looking to drop a lump of coal in the Mavericks stocking. I’m taking the Mavericks by 10! This will be one of the best games on Christmas Day.

Final Score: Timberwolves 110 – Mavericks 120