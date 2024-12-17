Frisco Bowl Preview: #25 Memphis Tigers vs West Virginia Mountaineers

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Frisco Bowl History

The Frisco Bowl started back in 2017 and has been a great bowl for the DFW Metroplex. The bowl started as the DXL Bowl in 2017-18 then it became the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Bowl 2019-21 and then 2023 Scooter’s Cafe became the sponsor. In 2017,Louisiana Tech beat SMU 51-10. In 2018, Ohio beat San Diego State 27-0. In 2019, Kent State beat Utah State 51-4. In 2020, the annual game was canceled due to COVID. In 2021, San Diego State beat UT San Antonio 38-24. In 2022, Boise State beat North Texas 35-32. Last year, UT San Antonio beat Marshall 35-17. This year’s game will be a dog fight from start to finish.



Last 5 Games

#25 Memphis Tigers are 4-1 in their last 5 games. The have wins over Charlotte, Rice, Alabama-Birmingham and Tulane with their only loss to UT San Antonio by 8 points. The Mountaineers are 3-2 in their last 5 games. They have wins over: Arizona, Cincinnati and Central Florida. The two losses came to Baylor by 14 and Texas Tech by 35. This will be one of the first games of the bowl season and everyone will be tuned into ESPN for this one.



Game Info

#25 Memphis Tigers vs West Virginia Mountaineers

Tuesday – December 17- 8:00p.m.

TV: ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX



#25 Memphis Tigers (10-2 AAC)

The Tigers have had a pretty good season winning 10 games. They finished the season in 4th place in the AAC right behind Navy and just ahead of Eastern Carolina. This offense can put up points in bunches. This game will be huge for the conference and school if they can pull off a win. Quarterback Seth Henigan passed for 3208 yards with 23 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He will be the x-factor for the Memphis offense. Players to watch: RB Mario Anderson, WR Roc Taylor, LB Chandler matin and CB Davion Ross.



West Virginia Mountaineers (6-6 Big 12)

The Mountaineers are poised to pull off an upset Tuesday night in Frisco, Texas. The Big 12 will be watching. The team is bringing back former coach Rich Rodriguez to get the Mountaineers back to being a national powerhouse. Quarterback Garrett Green will start for WVU. He has 1972 passing yards with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. WVU can’t start this game off slow or they will get pounded! Players to watch: RB Jaheim White, WR Hudson Clement, S Anthony Wilson Jr and RB CJ Donaldson Jr.



Prediction

ESPN has the #25 Tigers with a slight edge over the Mountaineers in this one. The over/under is 58.5, so take the under. I’m taking WVU in an upset and bringing a win to the Big 12 conference. I’m taking WVU by 6!



Final Score

Mountaineers – 33

#25 Tigers – 27