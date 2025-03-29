Dallas Mavericks: Holding the Line!

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Playoffs or No Playoffs?

There are only 8 games remaining in the regular season, Dallas will need to play hard and smart to keep their position in the Western Conference. It’s been difficult to watch the Mavericks this year. The trade of Luka Doncic and the injuries that Dallas has been through over the past three months have had fans leery of attending home games in person or watching the team on television. Dallas is 3-2 over their last 5 games with wins over Detroit by 6 points, Brooklyn by 19 points and Orlando by 9 points last week. The losses were to the Indiana Pacers by 4 points and the New York Knicks by 15 points. These were both very winnable games. Rebounding and second chance points have improved over the past 3 games. If the Mavericks are willing to grind on the defensive end like they’ve done in the past 3 games, they can hold on to the 10th and spot and make the play-in for the playoffs this year. Mavericks center Anthony Davis is back and is looking to be the leader that the Mavericks need to make a push. Power forward PJ Washington and power forward Kai Jones are game time decisions for the March 29 game against the Chicago Bulls. Centers Daniel Gafford and C Dereck Lively II are expected to return on April 2. Dallas is getting key pieces right before the end of the regular season. I’m going out on a limb and picking Dallas to hold off the surging Phoenix Suns and will keep their play-in spot heading into the playoffs. Keep an eye on the Mavericks big men in the paint over the next 4 games since they will be instrumental for this team moving forward.



Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls

3/29 – Saturday – 7:00 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be the final regular season game between the two teams. The Dallas Mavericks lead the series 1-0. Chicago is on a 4-game winning streak because of how they create turnovers and score 61% off of those turnovers. Dallas will need to play tough on the boards and create easy transition baskets on the open floor. I’m taking Dallas by 7! Player matchup: Mavericks Spencer Dinwiddie vs Bulls Coby White. The point guard with the most assists will help their team win. Final Score: Mavericks 118 – Bulls 111



Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks

3/31 – Monday – 7:30 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

Just like the series with the Bulls, this will also be the final game of the regular season between the 2 teams. The Mavericks lead this series 1-0. This should be an easy game for Dallas. The Nets are on a 5-game losing streak and Dallas has them ripe for the picking. Look for Anthony Davis to put in some much needed rebounding and scoring. Player matchup: Nets Nic Claxton vs Mavericks Anthony Davis. I’m taking Dallas by 10+ for the easy win. Final Score: Nets 107 – Mavericks 129



Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks

4/2 – Wednesday – 7:30 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

Guess what? You know it! This is the final game between the two teams for the season. Dallas leads the series 1-0. This will be a game that will have guard play on display. There will be very little defense over the first 3 quarters. The team with the best rebounding will win. Player match: Hawks Trae Young vs Mavericks Spencer Dinwiddie. I’m taking Dallas by 10. Keep an eye on Mavericks guard Klay Thompson. I believe he will be the x-factor. Final Score: Hawks 109 – Mavericks 124



Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers

4/4 – Friday – 9:30 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be Game 3 of 4 between the two teams. Currently the series is tied at 1-1. Dallas will need to play tough defense on the wing because of the play of Khawhi Leonard and James Harden. The Mavericks have a chance to move up in the standings if they can close this week out on a winning note. That being said, I'm taking the Clippers by 12! Player matchup: Mavericks Naji Marshall vs Clippers James Harden. The Mavericks really need to play physical to keep this competitive.

Final Score: Mavericks 101 – Clippers 113



Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers

4/5 – Saturday – 9:30 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be the final regular season game of the series between the Mavericks and Clippers. This will be the second match up between the two teams in as many nights. I predict that the Mavericks will lose the Friday game and now I’m picking them to win the Saturday game. Trust me the Clippers will rest their super stars in this one. Keep an eye on the benches for both teams. I’m taking Dallas by 6! Player matchup: Mavericks Anthony Davis vs Clippers Ivica Zubac. Final Score: Mavericks 124 – Clippers 118