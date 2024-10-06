Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Picking Up the Pieces

The Cowboys are sitting at 2-2 and it’s not looking good right now. Injuries will play a huge part in Dallas moving forward this season. Key players who will miss the Steelers game are: Linebacker Micah Parsons, DE DeMarcus Lawrence and wide receiver Brandin Cooks. If you take a closer look at this roster and see who’s available to pick up the slack for these injured players you will get nervous because there are no big names on this roster to do the job. The defensive line is littered with young talent with no solid playing time on that side of the ball. On offense, the wide receiver squad has talent, but no one stands out except CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Tolbert (he only has 13 catches for 19 yards). I believe a loss on the road in Pittsburgh will force Jerry Jones to go out a sign someone. I would love for him to get wideout DeVante Adams from the Raiders, it would boost production by 70%. I can dream, right?!?



What’s the problem?

The defense will be on call from start to finish applying pressure on the Steelers young quarterback in Justin Fields. Who will be the one to step up and make plays for the defensive line? With two of the leaders on defense out for a couple of weeks, Dallas needs a few to step up. On offense, Dallas will need to sign a proven receiver to catch passes in clutch times (especially on 3rd and long) to move the chains. Game management will be huge for this game because Dallas is playing a crucial with deficits. A productive offense with long sustained drives will be the Cowboys best defense.



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday – October 6 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC/Peacock

Acrisure Stadium – Pittsburgh, PA



Dallas Cowboys (2-2, 2-0 Away)

The Cowboys are a team waiting to turn a corner and have some successes. If you look at the two losses they have on their record they could easily be 3-1. However the reality is they are 2-2. The key for the Cowboys will be the running game. They will need to pick one running back and allow him to find his way. I would like to see them start and use Zeke Elliott more this week. He’s a better pass protector and receiver out of the backfield. Why would you resign a player and not use him? The Cowboys will need to stay far away from the gimmick plays and take it right to the Steelers defense with a mixture of run and pass. Players to watch: RB Ezekiel Elliot, WR Jalen Tolbert, TE Jake Ferguson and DE Chauncey Golston.



Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1, 1-0 Home)

The Steelers could be the team that shocks the world in the AFC North. They are leading the division with a 3-1 record. Quarterback Justin Fields has the hot hand under center this season. He has 830 passing yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. He is prone to make mistakes from time to time but has been solid so far this season. Keep an eye on running back Najee Harris. He’s been struggling as of late and this could be his breakout game because the Cowboy’s run defense has been missing in action this year. The Steelers defense has played tough and stingy this season they will be x-factor for a win at home.



Prediction

ESPN has the Steelers with a 52.6% chance of winning at home Sunday Night. The over/under is 44.5, take over in this one. I’m taking Dallas by 7! Your best bet is to take my advice for this one guys!



Final Score

Cowboys – 34

Steelers – 27