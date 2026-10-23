Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Preview

The Dallas Cowboys have dropped their last 2 games to the Buccaneers and the Packers. Both games were very winnable and now the Cowboys are tied with Philly in the NFC East right behind the New York Giants at 3-2-1. This game will come down to how well the Cowboys defense plays and create turnovers for so much-needed points. Dallas has one of the best field goal kickers in the game so there’s no need to go for it on 4th down. The Cowboys will need to call a decent game, establish the run and protect Dak. It has been recently announced that Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts is out for the season due to blood clots found in his lungs. Philly is a desperate team that can beat the Cowboys at home. The NFC East is wide open and Dallas still has a chance to get the division title!

Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

Monday – October 26 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA

Dallas Cowboys (2-4, 1-2 Away)

The Dallas Cowboys have been favored to win every game this season. They have had every opportunity to be sitting at 6-0! Yet they have not found away to take it! WE can pass around the blame to any of the highly paid superstars on the roster but what’s the real problem? Dallas will need to play like their lives depends on it. No one is being held accountable for being mediocre right now. This will be the game to turn things around. They need that, “Kill a mosquito with an axe!” mentality. First things first… establish the run! Second, play lights out defense and finally, score in the red zone whether it be a touchdown or a field goal. Keep an eye on Javonte Williams. He will be the x-factor for the offense. If he gets his run game going. it will open up the passing game as well.

Philadelphia Eagles (2-4, 1-2 Home)

The headlines that are swirling around the Eagles right now is the shutting down of starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for the season. He’s been sidelined with blood clots in his lungs. The Philadelphia Eagles signed Cowboys backup Joe Milton from the practice squad this week. Tanner McKee will start for the Eagles but keep an eye on Milton, he will see some playing time before it’s all over. The Eagles defense is still intact so don’t think the Cowboys will walk all over them by just showing up. The x-factor for the Eagles will be their defensive line and secondary this week.

Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with an 69.2% chance of winning on the road in Philly. The Cowboys offense will need to control the clock. The defense spends way too much time on the field. This week, Dallas will need to limit the gimmick plays to zero! The over/under is 48.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking Dallas by 10! This is the right time to turn thing around. If Dallas can get a victory this week, they will take sole possession of 2nd place in the division.

Final Score

Cowboys – 31

Eagles – 21

* This content is for informational and/or entertainment purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other advice.