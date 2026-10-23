2026 College Football: Week 8 Game Previews

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Now we’re really getting into the grind of the regular season!

The national rankings are a mess! Texas lost, Georgia lost, Notre Dame lost, Alabama lost and now Miami is number 1 in the country. In our area, SMU is ranked #23 in the nation and they will soon move up. This weekend, #23 SMU will host the California Bears, while UNT travels to Annapolis to play Navy and TCU will host the Mountaineers of West Virginia. I would love to see the Metroplex go 3-0 this weekend and make some moves in their respective conferences.

Game Info

North Texas Mean Green (4-2, 2-0 American) vs Navy Midshipmen (2-4, 1-3 American)

Saturday – October 24 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: CBSSN

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium – Annapolis, MD

Right now, the Mean Green are sitting in second place in the American conference right behind the Roadrunners of UTSA. North Texas is a solid team that has to play tougher in the 4th quarter like they do in the 1st quarter. Navy is sitting a game above the Rice Owls in conference. They will be looking for a much-needed win to turn things around for them. Keep an eye on UNT’s senior quarterback Tayven Green, he will be the x-factor for a win on the road. ESPN has the Mean Green with a 66.9% chance of winning on the road this week. I’m taking UNT by 10!

Final Score

Mean Green – 24

Midshipmen – 14

Game Info

California Bears (3-4, 2-2 ACC) vs #23 SMU Mustangs (5-1, 3-1 ACC)

Saturday – October 24 – 11AM

TV: CW

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX

I can see #23 SMU winning the ACC this season. All they have to do is just win all of their remaining scheduled games and it’s possible. The Mustangs are hosting the Bears of California and this could be a very interesting game. The Bears match up with SMU across the board. SMU will need to come out and establish the run and move the chains. The Bears defense will give up big plays from time to time. SMU will need to take full advantage of this wounded team. ESPN has the Mustangs with a 89.1% chance of winning at home this weekend. I’m taking SMU by 10+.

Final Score

#23 Mustangs – 34

Bears – 21

Game Info

WVU Mountaineers (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) vs TCU Horned Frogs (3-3, 1-2 Big 12)

Saturday – October 24 – 11AM TV: ESPN2

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Ft. Worth, TX