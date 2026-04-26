Dallas Cowboys: 2026 Draft Picks

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Addressing the Cowboys Needs

The NFL draft came and went with the Dallas Cowboys brass, coaches and scouts making some huge moves this past week. Last season Dallas finished 7-9-1 good enough for second place in the NFC East right behind the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas struggled with stopping teams at the end of close game. On average the defense gave up 8.1 yards per catch and 4.7 yards a carry. Dallas needed an edge rusher, linebacker, cornerback, offensive lineman and safety in this year’s draft. Not only did they address their roster needs, the Cowboys made some waves by acquiring a proven linebacker via trade. Key takeaway of this draft: Dallas had 7 draft picks and the Cowboys took 5 players on the defensive side of the ball. The draft aimed to build on the Cowboys weakness last season and did just that. Let’s take a look at the Cowboys draft.



Cowboys Draft Picks

Round 1, Pick 11

Caleb Downs – Safety, Ohio State – He’s a ball hawk! Caleb can cover the back portion of the defense because he understands coverages. Ohio State ran an NFL type defense while using him in the box on 4th down. Keep in mind that Dallas added P.J. Locke and Jalen Thompson to the roster through free agency. He will get his share of playing time this season.



Round 1, Pick 23

Malachi Lawrence – Edge Rusher, UCF – The Cowboys edge rush threat left when #11 went to the Green Bay Packers. Cowboys defensive end Jadaveon Clowney led the team in sacks last season with 8.5. Having a pass rusher that can set the tone will help the team tremendously. This was a good pick! “Lawrence has a motor that won’t stop!”, one analyst shared about the pick.



Round 3, Pick 92

Jaishawn Barham – OLB, Michigan – Another good pick. He has off the ball presence containing runners that love cutting back against the grain. He’s a solid tackler and can rush the passer as well. He is versatile, strong and smart at the position. If he comes in and makes some noise, he will be starting by Week 5.



Round 4, Pick 112

Drew Shelton – OT, Penn State – Dallas had problems protecting Dak in the pocket. Drew Shelton will be one of those guys that will make an impact right from the start. He has great hands for blocking and can move pass rushers off their mark. Penn State runners loved running behind him. He can play both tackle and guard (right or left).



Round 4, Pick 114

Devin Moore – CB, Florida – He’s 6’3, 198 pounds and can deliver a hit from anywhere on the field. He started 17 games last season for Florida and made big plays in every game. The only real concern with him is battling the injury bug. This is a knock on him, but if he can stay healthy; he will be a household name. Dallas loves big cornerbacks. He can also cover in the slot!



Round 4, Pick 137

LT Overton – EDGE, Alabama – This is my dark horse of the Cowboys draft. He is a 6’5, 278 pound edge rusher that can move inside as a tackle. He’s versatile and physical and can be the team’s utility d-line man if called upon. I’m surprised that Dallas took him. Last season, he had 9 sacks for the Crimson Tide.



Round 7, Pick 218

Anthony Smith – Wide Receiver, East Carolina – He runs a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash and has been the top dog at receiver for Eastern Carolina. He’s a big play threat that commands attention on the outside. He could possibly make the roster as a slot receiver. Last season he had 64 catches for 1,053 yards and 7 touchdowns. What surprised me is Dallas drafting a receiver when they already have 7 players at that position. Perhaps returning punts or kickoffs is in his future with that kind of speed.



Draft Grade

This was one of the most important drafts for Dallas in recent years. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Javonte Williams need to turn the corner and get this team back to its glory days. In order to do this, Dallas needed to get the defense back on track and they did just that. Keep in mind on draft night Dallas got Dee Winters from the San Francisco 49ers. If the Cowboys can turn their defense around with new coaches and faces on the field, Dallas could possibly win the NFC East and get back to the playoffs. I like what they’ve done this draft. All they need now is a veteran offensive lineman!

Grade: B