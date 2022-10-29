Chicago Bears vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Chicago Bears vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – October 30 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Records Before the Game

Chicago Bears (3-4, 1-3 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (5-2, 3-1 Home)



The return of Dad Prescott was a bit shaky throughout last week’s game at home against Detroit, He sailed a few passes over the heads of his receivers and missed a few wide-open passes that otherwise would’ve been completions. I know that he’s been out for five games, but if his passes are off the mark, he should use his feet to help move the chains. Zeke is doubtful this week so Tony Pollard will get the bulk of the carries. Keep in mind that the tight end position will be the – factor on offense. Micah Parsons, Dalton Shultz, Sam Williams and Noah Brown are all listed as questionable. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s NFC matchup in Arlington.



The Dallas defense is dangerous!

The Dallas defense will look to record more sacks and disruptions on that side of the ball. If Dallas records 2 sacks this week they will tie a record that the ‘85 Bears with 15! The Cowboys defensive line is far better than what anyone could think. They’ll be even more stout against the run with the addition of former Raider Johnathan Hankins. They lead the league in quarterback hurries, knockdown and sacks.



Chicago Bears

The Bears are young, hungry and talented across the board. The only problem for this team isn’t the lack of talent, it’s the lack of leadership. It takes a veteran presence for a team to get over the hump in the 3rd and 4th quarters. Chicago spanked New England last game but lost to Washington by 5 points. Over the last 5 games, Chicago has lost by 9 points on average. Keep an eye on quarterback Justin Fields. He is the leader and can beat a team with his arm and his legs. The Bears offense is averaging 18 points per game while the defense is giving up 18.9.



Dallas Cowboys

The key for the Cowboys will be pass protection. It’s obvious that OC Kellen Moore wants to throw the ball 40 times a game when he has the best two running backs in the league carrying the ball. Play calling has been questionable over the past 3 years. Keep it simple fellas, “Run the ball behind that huge line one first and second down!” Keep an eye on that offensive line, they will be the x-factor for the offense. On the defensive side of the ball. Create turnovers and apply pressure early and often!



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with an 85.0% chance of winning at home. Keep an eye on this game fans. If Dallas wins, they will move into 2nd place in the NFC East right behind the Eagles. I’m taking Dallas by 15! The over/under is 42.5, so take the over in this one.

Final Score

Cowboys – 35

Bears – 20