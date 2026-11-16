Last week the Dallas Mavericks went 1-4 with losses to Minnesota, Cleveland and Boston on the road. Their only win was a home game against Indiana by 3 points. Point guard Kyrie Irving was restricted to limited games and minutes due to his knee. Dallas sits at 7-7 in the 4th spot in the Southwest division right behind the Memphis Grizzlies and just ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans. Dallas will play a 2-1 this week with 2 games at home against the Golden State Warriors and the LA Clippers. Their only road game will be against the Utah Jazz. This week, Dallas will need to win at least 2 games to close the gap in the division. Keep an eye on the Mavericks and their player rotation. Minutes played effect everything.

Upcoming Games This Week

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks

Wednesday – November 18 – 7:00 p.m. – TV: KFAA

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

This will be the first game in a 4-game series against the Golden State Warriors this year. Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg is leading the team in scoring and rebounding. He will be the key for the Mavericks at home. The x-factor will be the Mavericks forwards P.J. Washington and Derek Lively II. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 60.7% chance of beating the Warriors, and I agree that they will! I’m taking the Mavericks by 10+! Steph Curry is questionable for this game.

Final Score

Mavericks – 131

Warriors – 119

Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks

Saturday – November 21 – 7:00 p.m. – TV: KFAA

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

This will be the first meeting of three games between the two teams. Dallas has struggled against the Clippers in the past, but now the tables have turned. Dallas is an improved team with young talented players throughout the roster. The Clippers are 4-8 and winless on the road this season. Keep an eye on Clippers PG Darius Garland. Dallas will need to clamp him down in this one. Mavericks forward P.J. Washington will be the x-factor for the Mavericks. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 68.3% chance of winning at home. I’m taking Dallas by 10!

Final Score

Mavericks – 124

Clippers – 114